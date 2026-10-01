بعد عام من خضوعها لزراعة قلب في مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث بالرياض، عادت درّة إلى مقاعد دراسة القانون، وإلى لوحاتها الفنية التي لا يكاد يغيب عنها رسم القلب. لم تكن الشابة العشرينية، تشعر بأي أعراض حين اكتشفت، عبر فحص جيني أُجري بعد تشخيص شقيقتها باعتلال في عضلة القلب، أنها تحمل طفرة وراثية قد تهدد حياتها. ومنذ ذلك الحين، بدأت رحلة طويلة من المتابعة الطبية والعلاج، قبل أن تتراجع كفاءة قلبها وتُدرج على قائمة انتظار زراعة القلب.

خمسة أشهر قضتها بين الأمل والترقب، أمضت جزءاً منها في العناية المركزة بانتظار متبرع مناسب. وعندما حانت لحظة العملية، عاشت عائلتها ثماني ساعات من الانتظار والقلق خارج غرفة العمليات حتى تكللت الجراحة بالنجاح.

اليوم، استعادت درّة حياتها الطبيعية، بين الدراسة والرياضة والسفر والرسم، حاملة معها قصة، بدأت بطفرة جينية صامتة وانتهت بقلب جديد وفرصة جديدة للحياة.