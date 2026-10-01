After a year of undergoing a heart transplant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh, Durra returned to her law studies and to her artwork, which often features heart drawings. The young woman in her twenties did not feel any symptoms when she discovered, through a genetic test conducted after her sister was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, that she carried a genetic mutation that could threaten her life. Since then, she began a long journey of medical follow-ups and treatment, before her heart efficiency declined and she was placed on the waiting list for a heart transplant.

She spent five months oscillating between hope and anticipation, part of which was spent in intensive care waiting for a suitable donor. When the moment of the surgery arrived, her family endured eight hours of waiting and anxiety outside the operating room until the surgery was successfully completed.

Today, Durra has regained her normal life, balancing her studies, sports, travel, and painting, carrying with her a story that began with a silent genetic mutation and ended with a new heart and a new chance at life.