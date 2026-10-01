بعد عام من خضوعها لزراعة قلب في مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث بالرياض، عادت درّة إلى مقاعد دراسة القانون، وإلى لوحاتها الفنية التي لا يكاد يغيب عنها رسم القلب. لم تكن الشابة العشرينية، تشعر بأي أعراض حين اكتشفت، عبر فحص جيني أُجري بعد تشخيص شقيقتها باعتلال في عضلة القلب، أنها تحمل طفرة وراثية قد تهدد حياتها. ومنذ ذلك الحين، بدأت رحلة طويلة من المتابعة الطبية والعلاج، قبل أن تتراجع كفاءة قلبها وتُدرج على قائمة انتظار زراعة القلب.
خمسة أشهر قضتها بين الأمل والترقب، أمضت جزءاً منها في العناية المركزة بانتظار متبرع مناسب. وعندما حانت لحظة العملية، عاشت عائلتها ثماني ساعات من الانتظار والقلق خارج غرفة العمليات حتى تكللت الجراحة بالنجاح.
اليوم، استعادت درّة حياتها الطبيعية، بين الدراسة والرياضة والسفر والرسم، حاملة معها قصة، بدأت بطفرة جينية صامتة وانتهت بقلب جديد وفرصة جديدة للحياة.
After a year of undergoing a heart transplant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh, Durra returned to her law studies and to her artwork, which often features heart drawings. The young woman in her twenties did not feel any symptoms when she discovered, through a genetic test conducted after her sister was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, that she carried a genetic mutation that could threaten her life. Since then, she began a long journey of medical follow-ups and treatment, before her heart efficiency declined and she was placed on the waiting list for a heart transplant.
She spent five months oscillating between hope and anticipation, part of which was spent in intensive care waiting for a suitable donor. When the moment of the surgery arrived, her family endured eight hours of waiting and anxiety outside the operating room until the surgery was successfully completed.
Today, Durra has regained her normal life, balancing her studies, sports, travel, and painting, carrying with her a story that began with a silent genetic mutation and ended with a new heart and a new chance at life.