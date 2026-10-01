جدّد الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مجلس الشورى، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان الثقة في المؤسسة التشريعية والرقابية، متمثلةً في مجلس الشورى رئيساً ونائباً ومساعدين وأعضاء وفريق عمل لوجستي.

ولم يخلُ الخطاب الافتتاحي للسنة الشورية الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة من لفتات وتوصيات ولمحات مُعزّزةً لدور المجلس، خصوصاً أن ولي العهد خريج كلية القانون والعلوم السياسية، ويؤمن إيماناً كبيراً بدور النخب الشورية في تعزيز مسيرة التنمية من خلال الدور التشريعي الذي يقترح أنظمة، ويوصي بتعديل مواد، ويقر لوائح، كما يراقب عمل مؤسسات الدولة، ويطلب تقاريرها سنويّاً، ويناقشها بشفافية عالية، ويصدر بشأنها قرارات على مدار العام.

وأكد الخطاب الملكي أن التجربة الشورية في المملكة ليست وليدة اللحظة، ولا حديثة الاعتماد، فهي أصلٌ في نظام الحُكم، وأول مجلس شوري سعودي تزامن مع الأيام الأولى لوحدة الوطن، وإن شهد المجلس بحكم كوادره تطوّراً كبيراً على مستوى الصلاحيات والتشريعات والرقابة، وغدا محل ثقة ولاة الأمر، ولا أدلّ على الثقة الملكية في المؤسسة التشريعية والرقابية من حضور ولي العهد ممثلاً للملك رأس كل سنة شورية؛ لإلقاء خطاب ملكي يعدّ وثيقةَ عمل، ورافداً للدور البرلماني، واستنهاضاً للمسؤولية المناطة به كون النهج الشوري أصيلاً في منهج الدولة «وأمرهم شورى بينهم»، وتظل مكانة الشورى (مُعلِمة أو مُلزِمة) كبيرة في وجدان القيادة، ومؤثرة في حياة المجتمع، ومصدر ضمان لأداء مؤسسات الدولة بكفاءة وجودة.