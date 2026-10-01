The royal address delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the Shura Council, by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, renewed confidence in the legislative and supervisory institution, represented by the Shura Council, its President, Vice President, assistants, members, and logistical team.

The inaugural speech for the third Shura year of the ninth term was not without gestures, recommendations, and insights that reinforced the role of the council, especially since the Crown Prince is a graduate of the College of Law and Political Science, and he strongly believes in the role of Shura elites in enhancing the development process through the legislative role that proposes regulations, recommends amendments to articles, approves regulations, monitors the work of state institutions, requests their annual reports, discusses them with high transparency, and issues decisions regarding them throughout the year.

The royal address affirmed that the Shura experience in the Kingdom is not a recent phenomenon, nor is it newly adopted; it is a fundamental aspect of the governance system. The first Saudi Shura Council coincided with the early days of national unity, and although the council has seen significant development in terms of powers, legislation, and oversight due to its personnel, it has become a source of trust for the rulers. There is no clearer indication of royal confidence in the legislative and supervisory institution than the presence of the Crown Prince representing the King at the beginning of each Shura year to deliver a royal address that serves as a working document, a support for parliamentary roles, and a call to the responsibilities entrusted to him, as the Shura approach is intrinsic to the state's methodology, "and their affair is [determined by] consultation among themselves." The status of Shura remains significant (whether as a teacher or an obligation) in the consciousness of the leadership, influential in the life of society, and a source of assurance for the performance of state institutions with efficiency and quality.