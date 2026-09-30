The Chairman of the Shura Council, Dr. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, confirmed in his speech that the council has enjoyed the support and attention of the leadership since its establishment, which has made it a cornerstone of development in our beloved nation. Today, it draws inspiration from (Saudi Vision 2030) for all meanings of achievement and initiative after ten years since its launch. This vision has contributed, thanks to God and your continuous follow-up, to transforming aspirations into a reality filled with achievements that are evidenced by numbers and indicators in all fields.



He added that under the patronage of the Crown Prince, the Shura Council continues its national mission of studying regulations and monitoring performance. During the second year of the ninth session, the council held (46) sessions and issued (555) decisions related to regulations, laws, agreements, treaties, memoranda of understanding, and annual reports of government agencies.



Political and Economic Weight



On the external level, and based on the political and economic weight our country enjoys on both regional and international arenas, the council has continued its presence and effectiveness through its membership in various parliamentary unions and organizations, and its extended relationships with many parliaments of brotherly and friendly countries. The contribution and cooperation of government agencies have also had a significant impact on accomplishing many tasks related to the council's competencies.



The Shura Council Holds Great Significance for the Leadership



The Chairman of the Shura Council continued: Your honor today at this occasion is an extension of the great interest and significance that the Shura Council holds with the leadership. In conclusion of my speech, I can only reiterate my warm welcome to Your Highness, expressing my gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of myself, the council's officials, its members, and its staff, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to Your Highness for the continuous support of the council and its work, and for all that has been achieved for this country in terms of progress, elevation, and prosperity. I also thank all council members and staff in front of Your Highness for their efforts, asking God Almighty to grant you success and guide your steps, and to continue blessing our country with goodness, prosperity, and stability. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.