أكد رئيس مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالله بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ في كلمته أن المجلس حظي منذ تأسيسه بدعم واهتمام القيادة التي جعلت منه ركيزة من ركائز التنمية في الوطن الغالي، وهو اليوم يستلهم من (رؤية السعودية 2030) كل معاني الإنجاز والمبادرة بعد مضي 10 سنوات من إطلاقها، تلك الرؤية التي أسهمت بفضل الله ثم بمتابعة سموكم المستمرة في تحويل الطموحات إلى واقع مليء بإنجازات تشهد لها الأرقام والمؤشرات في جميع المجالات.


وأضاف رئيس الشورى أنه برعاية ولي العهد يواصل مجلس الشورى مهمته الوطنية في دراسة الأنظمة والرقابة على الأداء، وعقد المجلس خلال السنة الثانية من الدورة التاسعة (46) جلسة، وصدر عنه (555) قرارًا تتعلق بالأنظمة واللوائح والاتفاقيات والمعاهدات ومذكرات التفاهم والتقارير السنوية للأجهزة الحكومية.


ثقل سياسي واقتصادي


وعلى المستوى الخارجي وانطلاقًا مما تحظى به بلادنا من ثقل سياسي واقتصادي على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية واصل المجلس حضوره وفاعليته من خلال عضويته في مختلف الاتحادات والمنظمات البرلمانية، وعلاقاته الممتدة مع العديد من برلمانات الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، كما كان لإسهام الأجهزة الحكومية وتعاونها الأثر الكبير في إنجاز العديد من الأعمال المتصلة باختصاص المجلس.


للشورى مكانة كبيرة لدى القيادة


وتابع رئيس الشورى: تشريفكم اليوم لهذه المناسبة هو امتداد لما يحظى به مجلس الشورى من اهتمام ومكانة كبيرة لدى القيادة، ولا يسعني في ختام كلمتي هذه إلا أن أجدد الترحيب بسموكم الكريم، معربًا باسمي وباسم مسؤولي المجلس وأعضائه ومنسوبيه عن بالغ الشكر والتقدير لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين ولسموكم الكريم على الدعم المتواصل للمجلس ولأعماله، وعلى كل ما تحقق لهذه البلاد من تقدم ورفعة، كما أشكر بين يدي سموكم الكريم جميع أعضاء المجلس ومنسوبيه على جهودهم، سائلًا الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يوفقكم ويسدد خطاكم، وأن يديم على بلادنا ما تنعم به من خير ورخاء واستقرار، إنه سميع مجيب.