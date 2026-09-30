استقبل نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود، في مكتبه بالإمارة الطالب عمر بن عبدالله الشهري، بمناسبة حصوله على المركز الأول في مسابقة الملك محمد السادس الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتجويده وتفسيره، في دورتها العشرين المقامة بالمملكة المغربية. وهنّأ الأمير خالد بن سطام، الطالب الشهري بهذا الإنجاز، مشيداً بما حققه من تميز في المسابقة، وما يمثله هذا الفوز من إنجاز مشرّف لأبناء المنطقة والوطن. ونوّه نائب أمير منطقة عسير، بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية بكتاب الله الكريم وحفظته، ودعم وتشجيع أبنائها للمشاركة والتميز في المسابقات القرآنية المحلية والدولية. وفي ختام الاستقبال، كرّم الأمير خالد بن سطام، الطالب الشهري، متمنياً له دوام التوفيق والنجاح.