استقبل نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود، في مكتبه بالإمارة الطالب عمر بن عبدالله الشهري، بمناسبة حصوله على المركز الأول في مسابقة الملك محمد السادس الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتجويده وتفسيره، في دورتها العشرين المقامة بالمملكة المغربية. وهنّأ الأمير خالد بن سطام، الطالب الشهري بهذا الإنجاز، مشيداً بما حققه من تميز في المسابقة، وما يمثله هذا الفوز من إنجاز مشرّف لأبناء المنطقة والوطن. ونوّه نائب أمير منطقة عسير، بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عناية بكتاب الله الكريم وحفظته، ودعم وتشجيع أبنائها للمشاركة والتميز في المسابقات القرآنية المحلية والدولية. وفي ختام الاستقبال، كرّم الأمير خالد بن سطام، الطالب الشهري، متمنياً له دوام التوفيق والنجاح.
نائب أمير عسير يستقبل الفائز بالمركز الأول في مسابقة الملك محمد السادس الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم
The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud, received student Omar bin Abdullah Al-Shahri in his office at the emirate, on the occasion of his achievement of first place in the King Mohammed VI International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation, and Tajweed of the Holy Quran and its Interpretation, in its twentieth edition held in the Kingdom of Morocco. Prince Khalid bin Sattam congratulated student Al-Shahri on this achievement, praising his excellence in the competition and what this victory represents as an honorable accomplishment for the people of the region and the nation. The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region noted the care that the wise leadership gives to the Holy Quran and its memorizers, as well as the support and encouragement for its children to participate and excel in local and international Quranic competitions. At the end of the reception, Prince Khalid bin Sattam honored student Al-Shahri, wishing him continued success and prosperity.