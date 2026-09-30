تاريخ السيتي في قفص الاتهام.. والألقاب تنتظر كلمة الفصل

The Manchester City issue is no longer just a legal battle over financial violations from years past; after the independent committee announced the confirmation of serious violations in the case, the question has shifted to a more sensitive area: What happens to the legacy of a team that created one of the most successful eras in modern English football?

While the club clings to its narrative and prepares for an appeal, its titles themselves have come under scrutiny, not because their revocation has been decided, but because the confirmation of violations has reopened the question about the circumstances under which those achievements were made.

114 Violations... and a Decision That Has Not Closed the Case

The independent committee concluded that Manchester City was guilty of all charges related to serious financial violations, in addition to the majority of charges related to non-cooperation with the league's investigation; the result is reported as confirming 114 charges out of 115, with one element of the non-cooperation charges remaining unproven.

The case began with an investigation in 2018, before the charges were officially referred to the independent committee in February 2023, followed by sessions that lasted 42 days and concluded in December 2024.

The committee states that the violations included sponsorship agreements it described in its decision as "sham," providing inaccurate financial information, and concealing the true picture of certain resources and expenses, which led—according to the committee's findings—to non-compliance with spending rules in the Premier League and UEFA regulations during the relevant periods.

From "Conspiracy" to Appeal Battle

In the wake of the decision, the club's CEO, Ferran Soriano, described the case as based on "one false accusation," stating that what transpired represents, from the club's perspective, a "conspiracy theory from the Premier League." He confirmed that the club would appeal the decision, arguing that the committee ignored evidence presented by the defense team and that the decision contains fundamental errors in both fact and law.

Here lies the irony that makes the case more than just a sporting penalty: The league says the independent committee established the facts, while City claims the battle is not over and that the path for appeal remains open. According to the Premier League, the club has until October 2, 2026, to file the appeal, while other procedural details remain confidential.

The Penalty Has Not Yet Been Imposed... and Scenarios Are Open

Despite the magnitude of the decision, the final penalty has not yet been determined. The Premier League has clarified that the issue of punishment will be discussed in a separate session before the independent committee, which could include—according to the rules—fines, point deductions, or other sporting penalties, potentially extending to exclusion from the competition within the available powers.

This means that discussions about relegation or point deductions at this time remain a potential scenario and not a decided outcome, and the appeal could change the committee's decision or the penalty; making any final judgment on the club's future premature.

What About the Titles That Made the Golden Era?

The period covered by the core violations, from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 season, saw Manchester City winning several major titles, including English league titles. Thus, the question has returned forcefully: If the final ruling after the appeal confirms the violations, could the impact of the penalty extend to the results and titles achieved during that period?

So far, there is no decision to revoke any title from Manchester City. Legal and sports coverage clarifies that revoking titles or redistributing them is a complex issue, not an automatic result of confirming violations. The league's rules allow the committee to impose a wide range of penalties, but how to deal with past championships requires a separate decision and additional procedures.

Here lies the difference between sporting penalties and historical impact: Point deductions can punish the club in the present or future, while altering the record of a past championship means reopening the results of an entire season, potentially changing the identity of the champion and European positions and the financial implications that follow.

The History of City... Between Achievement and Doubt

Since 2008, Manchester City has transformed from a team seeking to regain its status to a major force in English and European football. During that era, the club won eight league titles, a Champions League title, and several domestic cups. However, the recent decision raises a different historical question: Can sporting achievements be separated from the financial system on which that phase was built?

The answer is not a journalistic decision that can be settled in one sentence; players, coaches, and results on the field are part of the story, while the violations established by the committee relate to the club's management, financial statements, and business relationships. Therefore, to say that "all titles are fraudulent" goes beyond what has been decided so far, while ignoring the potential impact of the violations on competition would also simplify the issue.

The Battle Is Not Over... But It Has Entered Its Most Dangerous Chapter

The case that began with an investigation in 2018 has finally reached a pivotal moment, but it has not reached its conclusion. City is facing an appeal, the penalty has not been announced, and opponents are monitoring the possibility of claiming damages, while questions about the titles achieved during the investigation period continue to grow. Thus, the bigger question in English football is no longer just: How many points might Manchester City lose? But it has become: Will the pages of its golden era remain as written, or will the appeal and upcoming penalty push English football to re-read part of its modern history?

As of this moment, there is no definitive answer. But what is certain is that the case has moved from the accusation stage to a new phase: the phase of determining the penalty, then testing the decision on appeal, and only after that can it be known whether what happened will change Manchester City's future alone or leave a lasting impact on the record of English football.