لم تعد قضية مانشستر سيتي مجرد معركة قانونية حول مخالفات مالية تعود إلى سنوات مضت؛ فبعد إعلان اللجنة المستقلة ثبوت المخالفات الخطيرة في الملف، انتقل السؤال إلى مساحة أكثر حساسية: ماذا يحدث لإرث فريقٍ صنع واحدة من أكثر حقب كرة القدم الإنجليزية نجاحًا خلال العصر الحديث؟

وبينما يتمسَّك النادي بروايته ويستعد للاستئناف، باتت ألقابه نفسها تحت مجهر النقاش، لا لأن سحبها تقرر، بل لأن ثبوت المخالفات أعاد فتح السؤال حول الظروف التي صُنعت فيها تلك الإنجازات.

تاريخ السيتي في قفص الاتهام.. والألقاب تنتظر كلمة الفصل

114 مخالفة.. وقرار لم يُغلق الملف

اللجنة المستقلة خلصت إلى ثبوت مخالفات مانشستر سيتي في جميع التهم المتعلقة بالانتهاكات المالية الخطيرة، إضافة إلى غالبية التهم المرتبطة بعدم التعاون مع تحقيق الدوري؛ وتُتداول النتيجة باعتبارها ثبوت 114 تهمة من أصل 115، مع بقاء عنصر واحد من تهم عدم التعاون غير مثبت.

وكانت القضية قد بدأت بتحقيق في 2018، قبل أن تُحال التهم رسميًا إلى اللجنة المستقلة في فبراير 2023، ثم عُقدت جلسات استمرت 42 يومًا وانتهت في ديسمبر 2024.

وتقول اللجنة إن المخالفات شملت اتفاقيات رعاية وصفتها في قرارها بأنها «صورية»، وتقديم معلومات مالية غير دقيقة، وإخفاء الصورة الحقيقية لبعض الموارد والنفقات، بما أدى -وفق ما خلصت إليه اللجنة- إلى عدم الالتزام بقواعد الإنفاق في الدوري الإنجليزي وبقواعد الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال الفترات ذات الصلة.

من «المؤامرة» إلى معركة الاستئناف

وفي أعقاب صدور القرار، وصف الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي فيران سوريانو القضية بأنها مبنية على «اتهام كاذب واحد»، وقال إن ما جرى يمثل، من وجهة نظر النادي؛ «نظرية مؤامرة من الدوري الإنجليزي». وأكد أن النادي سيطعن في القرار، معتبرًا أن اللجنة تجاهلت أدلة قدمها فريق الدفاع وأن القرار يتضمَّن أخطاء جوهرية في الوقائع والقانون.

وهنا تكمن المفارقة التي تجعل القضية أبعد من مجرد عقوبة رياضية: فالدوري يقول إن اللجنة المستقلة أثبتت الوقائع، بينما يقول السيتي إن المعركة لم تنتهِ وإن طريق الاستئناف ما زال مفتوحًا. ووفق الدوري الإنجليزي، يملك النادي حتى 2 أكتوبر 2026 لتقديم الاستئناف، فيما تبقى تفاصيل أخرى من الإجراءات سرية.

تاريخ السيتي في قفص الاتهام.. والألقاب تنتظر كلمة الفصل

العقوبة لم تصل بعد.. والسيناريوهات مفتوحة

رغم ضخامة القرار، لم تُحدد العقوبة النهائية بعد. وأوضحت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي أن مسألة العقوبة ستُبحث في جلسة منفصلة أمام اللجنة المستقلة، ويمكن أن تشمل -وفق القواعد- غرامات أو خصم نقاط أو عقوبات رياضية أخرى، وصولًا في نطاق الصلاحيات المتاحة إلى الإقصاء من المسابقة.

وهذا يعني أن الحديث عن الهبوط أو خصم النقاط في الوقت الحالي يظل سيناريو محتملًا وليس قرارًا صادرًا، كما أن الاستئناف قد يغيّر نتيجة اللجنة أو العقوبة؛ ما يجعل أي حكم نهائي على مستقبل النادي سابقًا لأوانه.

وماذا عن الألقاب التي صنعت العصر الذهبي؟

الفترة التي تناولتها المخالفات الأساسية، من موسم 2009/10 إلى 2017/18، شهدت فوز مانشستر سيتي بعدد من البطولات الكبرى؛ بينها ألقاب الدوري الإنجليزي. لذلك عاد السؤال بقوة: إذا استقر الحكم النهائي بعد الاستئناف على ثبوت المخالفات، فهل يمكن أن يمتد أثر العقوبة إلى النتائج والألقاب التي تحققت خلال تلك الفترة؟

حتى الآن، لا يوجد قرار بسحب أي لقب من مانشستر سيتي. وتوضح التغطيات القانونية والرياضية أن سحب الألقاب أو إعادة توزيعها مسألة معقدة، وليست نتيجة تلقائية بمجرد ثبوت المخالفات. وتسمح قواعد الدوري للجنة بفرض مجموعة واسعة من العقوبات، لكن كيفية التعامل مع البطولات السابقة تحتاج إلى قرار منفصل وإجراءات إضافية.

وهنا يظهر الفارق بين العقوبة الرياضية والأثر التاريخي: خصم النقاط يمكن أن يعاقب النادي في الحاضر أو المستقبل، أما تغيير سجل بطولة مضت فيعني إعادة فتح نتائج موسم كامل، وربما تغيير هوية البطل والمراكز الأوروبية والآثار المالية المترتبة عليها.

تاريخ السيتي في قفص الاتهام.. والألقاب تنتظر كلمة الفصل

تاريخ السيتي.. بين الإنجاز والشك

منذ عام 2008، انتقل مانشستر سيتي من فريق يبحث عن استعادة مكانته إلى قوة كبرى في كرة القدم الإنجليزية والأوروبية. وخلال تلك الحقبة، حصد النادي ثمانية ألقاب للدوري الإنجليزي، ودوري أبطال أوروبا، وكؤوسًا محلية عدة. لكن القرار الأخير يفرض سؤالًا تاريخيًا مختلفًا: هل يمكن فصل الإنجازات الرياضية عن النظام المالي الذي قامت عليه تلك المرحلة؟

الإجابة ليست قرارًا صحفيًا يمكن حسمه بجملة واحدة؛ فاللاعبون والمدربون والنتائج داخل الملعب جزء من القصة، بينما المخالفات التي أثبتتها اللجنة تتعلق بإدارة النادي وبياناته المالية وعلاقاته التجارية. لذلك فإن القول إن «كل الألقاب مزورة» يتجاوز ما تقرر حتى الآن، في حين أن تجاهل الأثر المحتمل للمخالفات على المنافسة سيكون أيضًا تبسيطًا للقضية.

المعركة لم تنتهِ.. لكنها دخلت فصلها الأخطر

القضية التي بدأت بتحقيق في 2018 وصلت أخيرًا إلى لحظة فارقة، لكنها لم تصل إلى نهايتها. فالسيتي أمام استئناف، والعقوبة لم تُعلن، والخصوم يراقبون إمكانية المطالبة بتعويضات، بينما تتسع الأسئلة حول الألقاب التي تحققت خلال الفترة محل التحقيق. لهذا فإن السؤال الأكبر في كرة القدم الإنجليزية لم يعد فقط: كم نقطة قد يخسر مانشستر سيتي؟ بل أصبح: هل ستبقى صفحات عصره الذهبي كما كُتبت، أم أن الاستئناف والعقوبة المقبلة سيدفعان كرة القدم الإنجليزية إلى إعادة قراءة جزء من تاريخها الحديث؟

حتى هذه اللحظة، لا توجد إجابة نهائية. لكن المؤكد أن القضية انتقلت من مرحلة الاتهام إلى مرحلة جديدة: مرحلة تحديد العقوبة، ثم اختبار القرار أمام الاستئناف، وبعدها فقط يمكن معرفة ما إذا كان ما حدث سيغيّر مستقبل مانشستر سيتي فحسب، أم سيترك أثرًا دائمًا في سجل الكرة الإنجليزية.