The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, praised the contents of the royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.



He said: "The royal speech was characterized by comprehensiveness and served as a confirmation of the Kingdom's steadfast approach in its domestic and foreign policies, clarifying the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia locally, regionally, and internationally, as well as its political weight and wise policies based on adherence to national constants."

He added, "The noble royal speech included deep meanings and important implications, highlighting the major achievements that have been realized since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 in various fields, and affirming the robustness and strength of the Saudi economy and the diversity of income sources. The royal speech embodied wise visions, great ambitions, and a forward-looking perspective for the elevation and dignity of the homeland and its citizens, contributing to the development of the citizen and achieving a decent life, while continuing on the path of development and progress in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision, which has made the citizen its cornerstone and goal."

In conclusion, he prayed to Almighty God to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince and to grant the country security, stability, and prosperity.