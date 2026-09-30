The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has warned users of "peptides" for rapid weight loss, anti-aging, or muscle building not to use them without medical consultation.

It clarified that the product is included in approved preparations and medications for specific uses, and that obtaining it from unknown or unapproved sources or without medical supervision may expose users to health risks.

The authority defined "peptides" as amino acids that perform multiple functions in the body, and they may be used in approved preparations or medications, or in products of unknown origin marketed and sold through websites and social media platforms under claims of dieting, bodybuilding, and anti-aging.

The authority advised purchasing peptide products from trusted sources and avoiding their use without consulting a specialist doctor, and to report immediately any websites promoting the product under misleading claims and allegations.

According to the information, peptides are primarily found in some skincare products and advanced cosmetics to reduce the appearance of fine lines, improve the elasticity of delicate skin, and reduce puffiness, as well as in some skin moisturizers.