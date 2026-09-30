نبهت هيئة الدواء السعودية مستخدمي «الببتيدات» بغرض التنحيف السريع أو مكافحة الشيخوخة وبناء العضلات بعدم استخدامها دون استشارة طبية.

وأوضحت أن المنتج يدخل في مستحضرات وأدوية معتمدة لاستخدامات محددة، وأن تداوله من مصادر مجهولة أو غير معتمدة أو دون إشراف طبي قد يعرض مستخدميه لمخاطر صحية.

وعرّفت هيئة الدواء «الببتيدات» بأنها أحماض أمينية تؤدي وظائف متعددة في الجسم، وقد تُستخدم في مستحضرات أو أدوية معتمدة، أو في منتجات مجهولة المصدر تُسوق وتباع عبر المواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي تحت دعاوى الحمية وبناء الأجسام والحد من الشيخوخة.

ونصحت الهيئة بشراء منتجات الببتيدات من المصادر الموثوقة وتجنب استخدامها دون استشارة الطبيب المختص والإبلاغ فوراً عن المواقع التي تروج للمنتج تحت دعاوى ومزاعم مضللة.

وطبقا للمعلومات فإن الببتيدات توجد بشكل أساسي في بعض منتجات العناية بالبشرة ومستحضرات التجميل المتقدمة لتقليل ظهور الخطوط الرفيعة وتحسين مرونة الجلد الرقيق وتقليل الانتفاخات كما توجد في بعض مرطبات البشرة.