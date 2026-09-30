The coastal patrols of the Border Guard in the Al-Qunfudhah Governorate in the Makkah Region apprehended a resident of Myanmar nationality for violating the security and safety regulations for practicing marine activities in the maritime areas of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This was due to his fishing without a permit and using prohibited tools. Legal actions were taken against him in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Compliance with Regulations and Instructions

The Border Guard urged everyone to comply with the regulations and instructions related to the protection of living aquatic resources and to report any cases that represent an attack on the environment or wildlife. This can be done by calling 911 in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 994 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no responsibility on the reporter.