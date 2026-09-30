ضبطت الدوريات الساحلية لحرس الحدود في محافظة القنفذة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة مقيماً من الجنسية الميانمارية مخالفاً للائحة الأمن والسلامة لمزاولي الأنشطة البحرية في المناطق البحرية للمملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك لممارسته الصيد دون تصريح، واستخدامه أدوات محظورة، واتُّخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة.

الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات

وأهاب حرس الحدود بالجميع الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات المتعلقة بحماية الثروات المائية الحية والإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال على الرقم 911 بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و994 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستُعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.