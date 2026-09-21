The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues its humanitarian and relief efforts in Yemen by implementing a package of projects and initiatives targeting the most vulnerable groups. These efforts contribute to alleviating the suffering of those affected and improving their living conditions, in response to the current displacement caused by military confrontations between the legitimate armed forces and Houthi militias in some fronts, which threaten the lives of Yemeni citizens, disturb their peace, and affect their livelihoods.

The Houthi militia continues to target civilian objects in Al-Mokha, Taiz, the western coast, and Al-Hudaydah, without regard for the killing, displacement, and torture it may cause, showing no concern for their human rights. This has led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands to some Yemeni governorates and neighboring African countries along the Red Sea, amid difficult and harsh conditions.

In light of the displacement situations, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has taken on the mission and worked to deliver humanitarian aid to the displaced by distributing food, medical, and shelter materials, which has contributed to alleviating their suffering and overcoming the difficult circumstances they face.

From the standpoint of its humanitarian duty towards the brotherly Yemeni people, Saudi assistance continues to reach the largest number of displaced individuals, despite the difficult conditions in some areas. This confirms that this aid will not stop until it includes all displaced persons who are awaiting similar actions from international humanitarian organizations, whose interventions remain almost nonexistent.