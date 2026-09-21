يواصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، جهوده الإغاثية والإنسانية في اليمن عبر تنفيذ حزمة من المشاريع والمبادرات التي تستهدف الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً، وتسهم في تخفيف معاناة المتضررين وتحسين ظروفهم المعيشية، استجابة لحركة النزوح الحالية جراء المواجهات العسكرية بين القوات المسلحة الشرعية والمليشيات الحوثية في بعض الجبهات، التي تهدد حياة المواطنين اليمنيين وتقلق سكينتهم وتؤثر على معيشتهم.

وتُمعن المليشيا الحوثية في استهدافها للأعيان المدنية في المخا وتعز والساحل الغربي والحديدة، دون مراعاة لما قد تسببه من قتل وتشريد وتعذيب غير آبهة بحقوقهم الإنسانية، وهو ما أدى إلى نزوح مئات الآلاف إلى بعض المحافظات اليمنية والدول الأفريقية المحاذية للبحر الأحمر وسط ظروف صعبة وقاسية.

وأمام حالات النزوح تصدى مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية للمهمة وعمل على إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية للنازحين من خلال توزيع المواد الغذائية والعلاجية والإيوائية، وهو ما أسهم في تخفيف معاناتهم والتغلب على الظروف الصعبة التي تواجههم.

ومن منطلق واجبها الإنساني تجاه الشعب اليمني الشقيق، لا تزال المساعدات السعودية مستمرة للوصول إلى أكبر عدد من النازحين، رغم الظروف الصعبة في بعض المناطق، وهو ما يؤكد أن هذه المساعدات لن تتوقف إلى أن تشمل جميع النازحين الذين ينتظرون مواقف مشابهة من الهيئات والمنظمات الإنسانية الدولية، التي لا تزال تدخلاتها شبه معدومة.