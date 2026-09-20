The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participation in the high-level meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in its 81st session this year is a continuation of the Kingdom's approach to engaging with the international community, maintaining its role in supporting international peace and security, activating dialogue and mediation, and contributing to addressing common challenges.

Enhancing Cooperation to Address Crises



The Foreign Minister stated in a press statement that the Kingdom views the proceedings of this session, held under the slogan "Restoring Trust and Managing Transformation... A United Nations that Meets Everyone's Aspirations," as an opportunity to reaffirm the principles for which international institutions were established, foremost among them the United Nations, which plays its role in establishing security and peace, reinforcing international laws and norms, and enhancing international cooperation in addressing crises.

Resolving Conflicts through Peaceful Means



He added that the Kingdom, in light of the current developments in the region, emphasizes the necessity of adhering to the principles of international law that stress respect for the sovereignty of states, resolving conflicts through peaceful means, and ensuring the safety and freedom of navigation in international waterways, in a manner that preserves the security of all states and fulfills the aspirations of their peoples.



The Foreign Minister pointed out that the Kingdom is placing significant emphasis on sustainable development in its participation this year, particularly in relation to artificial intelligence technologies, and how to responsibly benefit from them to develop sectors and enhance their efficiency, and support innovation, achieving tangible returns for the peoples, coinciding with the Kingdom's designation of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence.