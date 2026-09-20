تجاوزت مليشيات الحوثيين العميلة لإيران كل الحدود، وفاقت جميع التقديرات. فقد باتت كلما ووجهت بضغوط قوات الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية توجه مسيراتها وصواريخها البالستية صوب مدن السعودية، غير عابئة بالأعيان المدنية، ولا مبالية بسلامة المدنيين الأبرياء، ومتعمدة استهداف منشآت الطاقة السعودية. وهي تعتقد، أن السعودية المصطبرة على أذاها ستسكت وتغض الطرف كل مرة، رحمة وشفقة بالمدنيين اليمنيين. لكنها مخطئة في تقديراتها الخاطئة. ذلك أن السعودية لن تسكت وهي ترى مليشيا الحوثي تستهدف مكة المكرمة البلد الحرام، حيث يوجد بيت الله الحرام. ولن تسكت وهي ترى مدناً وادعة تصبح ضحية لهجماتها الخرقاء، كالطائف، والطوال، وخميس مشيط، وغيرها من مدن المملكة.
إن السعودية ليست في حاجة إلى حشد تحالفاتها الضخمة للرد على هذا العبث الحوثي، فهي قادرة وحدها على الرد، بما أتاها الله من أسلحة وطائرات وجند لا يعرفون تهاوناً، ولا يقبلون مذلّة.
والمملكة واثقة من تعاطف العالم أجمع معها، خصوصاً حين يتعلق الأمر باستهداف البلد الحرام وأقدس مقدسات المسلمين. فقد ندد مجلس الأمن الدولي، ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وجامعة الدول العربية، ودول أوروبية، وآسيوية، وأفريقية، وجميع الدول العربية بهجمات الحوثيين المنكرة، التي لا يقرها عقل، ولا يقبلها منطق سليم. وبالرغم من ذلك، فهم يتمادون في غيِّهم وضلالتهم كأنهم سيظلون يعتدون على السعودية إلى الأبد من دون رقيب أو حسيب. وهو خطأ كبير يقترفونه، لأن لصبر السعودية حدوداً لن تتجاوزه المملكة والدول الحليفة والصديقة، الساكتة على ذلك العدوان خشية توسعة نطاق شرارة اشتعال المنطقة. لكنهم ما داموا قد أرادوا ذلك بتواطؤ إيران معهم... فليتحملوا تبعات العدوان والمسؤولية عن القصف الأهوج.
The Iranian-backed Houthi militias have crossed all boundaries and exceeded all estimates. Whenever they face pressure from the legitimate Yemeni government forces, they redirect their marches and ballistic missiles towards Saudi cities, disregarding civilian objects and showing no concern for the safety of innocent civilians, deliberately targeting Saudi energy facilities. They believe that Saudi Arabia, which has been patient with their harm, will remain silent and turn a blind eye each time, out of mercy and compassion for the Yemeni civilians. However, they are mistaken in their erroneous assessments. Saudi Arabia will not remain silent while it sees the Houthi militia targeting Mecca, the sacred city, where the House of Allah is located. It will not remain silent while it witnesses peaceful cities becoming victims of their reckless attacks, such as Taif, Al-Tawal, Khamis Mushait, and other cities in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia does not need to mobilize its vast alliances to respond to this Houthi nonsense; it is capable of responding on its own, with the weapons, aircraft, and soldiers that God has granted it, who know no leniency and do not accept humiliation.
The Kingdom is confident in the sympathy of the entire world towards it, especially when it comes to targeting the sacred city and the holiest sanctities of Muslims. The United Nations Security Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, European, Asian, and African countries, and all Arab nations have condemned the Houthis' heinous attacks, which are neither rational nor acceptable by sound logic. Despite this, they persist in their delusion and misguidance as if they will continue to assault Saudi Arabia forever without accountability. This is a grave mistake they are committing, as Saudi patience has its limits that the Kingdom and its allied and friendly nations, which remain silent about this aggression for fear of escalating tensions in the region, will not exceed. However, as long as they have chosen this path in collusion with Iran... they must bear the consequences of their aggression and the responsibility for their reckless bombardment.