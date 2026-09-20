The Iranian-backed Houthi militias have crossed all boundaries and exceeded all estimates. Whenever they face pressure from the legitimate Yemeni government forces, they redirect their marches and ballistic missiles towards Saudi cities, disregarding civilian objects and showing no concern for the safety of innocent civilians, deliberately targeting Saudi energy facilities. They believe that Saudi Arabia, which has been patient with their harm, will remain silent and turn a blind eye each time, out of mercy and compassion for the Yemeni civilians. However, they are mistaken in their erroneous assessments. Saudi Arabia will not remain silent while it sees the Houthi militia targeting Mecca, the sacred city, where the House of Allah is located. It will not remain silent while it witnesses peaceful cities becoming victims of their reckless attacks, such as Taif, Al-Tawal, Khamis Mushait, and other cities in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia does not need to mobilize its vast alliances to respond to this Houthi nonsense; it is capable of responding on its own, with the weapons, aircraft, and soldiers that God has granted it, who know no leniency and do not accept humiliation.

The Kingdom is confident in the sympathy of the entire world towards it, especially when it comes to targeting the sacred city and the holiest sanctities of Muslims. The United Nations Security Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, European, Asian, and African countries, and all Arab nations have condemned the Houthis' heinous attacks, which are neither rational nor acceptable by sound logic. Despite this, they persist in their delusion and misguidance as if they will continue to assault Saudi Arabia forever without accountability. This is a grave mistake they are committing, as Saudi patience has its limits that the Kingdom and its allied and friendly nations, which remain silent about this aggression for fear of escalating tensions in the region, will not exceed. However, as long as they have chosen this path in collusion with Iran... they must bear the consequences of their aggression and the responsibility for their reckless bombardment.