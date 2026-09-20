تجاوزت مليشيات الحوثيين العميلة لإيران كل الحدود، وفاقت جميع التقديرات. فقد باتت كلما ووجهت بضغوط قوات الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية توجه مسيراتها وصواريخها البالستية صوب مدن السعودية، غير عابئة بالأعيان المدنية، ولا مبالية بسلامة المدنيين الأبرياء، ومتعمدة استهداف منشآت الطاقة السعودية. وهي تعتقد، أن السعودية المصطبرة على أذاها ستسكت وتغض الطرف كل مرة، رحمة وشفقة بالمدنيين اليمنيين. لكنها مخطئة في تقديراتها الخاطئة. ذلك أن السعودية لن تسكت وهي ترى مليشيا الحوثي تستهدف مكة المكرمة البلد الحرام، حيث يوجد بيت الله الحرام. ولن تسكت وهي ترى مدناً وادعة تصبح ضحية لهجماتها الخرقاء، كالطائف، والطوال، وخميس مشيط، وغيرها من مدن المملكة.

إن السعودية ليست في حاجة إلى حشد تحالفاتها الضخمة للرد على هذا العبث الحوثي، فهي قادرة وحدها على الرد، بما أتاها الله من أسلحة وطائرات وجند لا يعرفون تهاوناً، ولا يقبلون مذلّة.

والمملكة واثقة من تعاطف العالم أجمع معها، خصوصاً حين يتعلق الأمر باستهداف البلد الحرام وأقدس مقدسات المسلمين. فقد ندد مجلس الأمن الدولي، ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، وجامعة الدول العربية، ودول أوروبية، وآسيوية، وأفريقية، وجميع الدول العربية بهجمات الحوثيين المنكرة، التي لا يقرها عقل، ولا يقبلها منطق سليم. وبالرغم من ذلك، فهم يتمادون في غيِّهم وضلالتهم كأنهم سيظلون يعتدون على السعودية إلى الأبد من دون رقيب أو حسيب. وهو خطأ كبير يقترفونه، لأن لصبر السعودية حدوداً لن تتجاوزه المملكة والدول الحليفة والصديقة، الساكتة على ذلك العدوان خشية توسعة نطاق شرارة اشتعال المنطقة. لكنهم ما داموا قد أرادوا ذلك بتواطؤ إيران معهم... فليتحملوا تبعات العدوان والمسؤولية عن القصف الأهوج.