The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by camping without a permit in the Imam Faisal bin Turki Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for camping in forests or national parks without a permit is a fine of up to 3,000 riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.