تحتضن الرياض، الإثنين القادم، أعمال النسخة الرابعة من المنتدى العالمي لأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي 2026، الذي تنظمه «اليونسكو» خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 17 سبتمبر، في أول استضافة عربية للمنتدى، بمشاركة وزراء ومسؤولين وصنّاع سياسات وقادة شركات تقنية وخبراء من مختلف دول العالم.
ويناقش المنتدى، عبر أكثر من 30 جلسة وورشة عمل، وبمشاركة أكثر من 100 متحدث، أخلاقيات وحوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، والابتكار المسؤول، وبناء القدرات، والسياسات الدولية، إلى جانب تحديات السلامة والخصوصية والتحيز والفجوة الرقمية.
وتشارك «سدايا» في تنظيم المنتدى بالشراكة مع المركز الدولي لأبحاث وأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي (ICAIRE)، برعاية «اليونسكو»، وبالتنسيق مع اللجنة الوطنية السعودية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم، بهدف دفع الجهود الدولية نحو سياسات تعزز الاستخدام الآمن والمسؤول للذكاء الاصطناعي وتحمي الحقوق والحريات.
Riyadh will host the fourth edition of the Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence Ethics 2026 next Monday, organized by UNESCO from September 14 to 17, marking the first Arab hosting of the forum, with the participation of ministers, officials, policymakers, technology company leaders, and experts from various countries around the world.
The forum will discuss, through more than 30 sessions and workshops, with the participation of over 100 speakers, the ethics and governance of artificial intelligence, responsible innovation, capacity building, international policies, as well as challenges related to safety, privacy, bias, and the digital divide.
“SDAIA” is participating in organizing the forum in partnership with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), under the auspices of UNESCO, and in coordination with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, aiming to advance international efforts towards policies that promote the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence and protect rights and freedoms.