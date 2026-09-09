Riyadh will host the fourth edition of the Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence Ethics 2026 next Monday, organized by UNESCO from September 14 to 17, marking the first Arab hosting of the forum, with the participation of ministers, officials, policymakers, technology company leaders, and experts from various countries around the world.



The forum will discuss, through more than 30 sessions and workshops, with the participation of over 100 speakers, the ethics and governance of artificial intelligence, responsible innovation, capacity building, international policies, as well as challenges related to safety, privacy, bias, and the digital divide.



“SDAIA” is participating in organizing the forum in partnership with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), under the auspices of UNESCO, and in coordination with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, aiming to advance international efforts towards policies that promote the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence and protect rights and freedoms.