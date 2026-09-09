ندّد رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية جوزيف عون، أمس، بهجمات ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية على المملكة العربية السعودية، مستنكرًا الاعتداءات الإرهابية التي استهدفت مدن (أبها وخميس مشيط وجازان ونجران)، التي طالت أعيانًا مدنية واقتصادية وأدت إلى إصابة عدد من المدنيين، بينهم نساء وأطفال.
انتهاك صريح للسيادة
وقال: إننا في لبنان نتابع بقلق بالغ هذا التصعيد الخطير الذي يستهدف أمن المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة واستقرارها، ونستنكر بشدة هذا العمل العدواني الذي يشكل انتهاكًا صريحًا لسيادة دولة شقيقة وتهديدًا مباشرًا لسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها. وأعرب رئيس الجمهورية اللبناني عن تضامن لبنان الكامل مع المملكة قيادةً وشعبًا في مواجهة هذا الاعتداء الآثم، مشددًا على أن أمن المملكة هو جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن لبنان والمنطقة العربية بأسرها، وأن أي استهداف لسيادتها يستوجب إدانة عربية ودولية جامعة. وتمنى الرئيس عون الشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، مجددًا وقوف لبنان إلى جانب المملكة العربية السعودية في كل ما يصون أمنها واستقرارها وسيادتها.
The President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, condemned yesterday the attacks by the Houthi terrorist militia on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, denouncing the terrorist assaults that targeted the cities of (Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran), which affected civilian and economic sites and resulted in injuries to a number of civilians, including women and children.
Clear Violation of Sovereignty
He stated that we in Lebanon are closely following this dangerous escalation that targets the security and stability of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we strongly condemn this aggressive act, which constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty of a sister state and a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory. The President of the Lebanese Republic expressed Lebanon's full solidarity with the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people in facing this heinous aggression, emphasizing that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of Lebanon and the entire Arab region, and that any targeting of its sovereignty necessitates a unified Arab and international condemnation. President Aoun wished a speedy recovery to all the injured, reiterating Lebanon's support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all that preserves its security, stability, and sovereignty.