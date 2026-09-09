Saudi universities have begun considering exceptional admission requests for the new academic year, in a move that allows for addressing the cases of those who faced difficulties in the admission procedures through the national unified admission platform "Qabul".

According to "Okaz", parents have submitted petitions to university presidents, requesting that their sons and daughters be considered for exceptional admission, citing several justifications, including the difficulty of dealing with the "Qabul" platform, weak internet connectivity, as well as "health conditions", in addition to errors that occurred during the submission of applications or the completion of admission procedures.

Informed sources confirmed to "Okaz" that universities refer the requests for exceptions to specialized committees that study, sort, and verify the justifications, while matching the applicants' data with the admission criteria, foremost among them being the weighted percentage, aptitude test scores, achievement test scores, and high school GPA, as well as the availability of seats in the specializations.

Parents revealed to "Okaz" that some applicants received notifications of their acceptance, and their sons and daughters have indeed started studying after completing the required procedures.

The "Qabul" platform had opened applications in its first phase for a month, before allowing another phase for admission; however, the options during that time were limited to a small number of universities and technical colleges.