أعلنت الهيئة السعودية للمياه انتقال ست فرص استثمارية إلى مرحلة التنفيذ الصناعي باستثمارات تبلغ 2.8 مليار ريال؛ تتضمن إنشاء سبعة مصانع، وذلك خلال حفل «توطين صناعة الماء.. نقل المعرفة وبناء القدرات» الذي نظمته الهيئة أمس في الرياض، بحضور عدد من الوزراء والقيادات الحكومية والسفراء والرؤساء التنفيذيين.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن برنامج توطين الصناعات والخدمات المائية الذي يضم 18 فرصة استثمارية تستهدف توطين نحو 90% من المكونات الأساسية لصناعة المياه، وتحويل الطلب المحلي إلى فرص صناعية واستثمارية تسهم في نقل التقنية والمعرفة وتعزيز الأمن المائي وموثوقية سلاسل الإمداد.
ويتجاوز الطلب المحلي المتوقع على الفرص الـ18، 15 مليار ريال حتى عام 2033، فيما يُقدّر حجم الطلب عليها في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا بنحو 65 مليار ريال، بما يوفر قاعدة طلب تدعم نمو الصناعات المستهدفة والتوسع في الأسواق الإقليمية والدولية.
وتشمل الصناعات المستهدفة أغشية التناضح العكسي ومضخات الضغط العالي وأجهزة استعادة الطاقة وأنظمة التحكم، إلى جانب المواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في عمليات التحلية. كما تشمل المشروعات مصانع لشركات عالمية ومحلية موزعة على عدد من مناطق المملكة، ليرتفع إجمالي المصانع المرتبطة ببرنامج التوطين إلى ثمانية مصانع.
وشهد قطاع المياه نموًا في قاعدة الموردين التي ارتفعت من 739 موردًا عام 2022 إلى 3,441 موردًا في 2026، فيما ارتفعت نسبة المحتوى المحلي من 45% عام 2020 إلى 68.27% في النصف الأول من عام 2026، مع توافر ما لا يقل عن 70% من مدخلات إنتاج المكونات المستهدفة داخل المملكة.
وحققت المملكة الاكتفاء الذاتي من أغشية التناضح العكسي المنتجة محليًا، مع تصديرها إلى 27 دولة، فيما تستهدف الفرص الست المنتقلة إلى التنفيذ تحقيق أثر بنحو 4.36 مليار ريال في الناتج المحلي حتى عام 2033، واستحداث 3,090 وظيفة نوعية، وخفض تكاليف المنتجات المستهدفة بنسبة تتراوح بين 20 و30%.
وعلى مستوى البرنامج كاملًا، تستهدف المملكة جذب استثمارات بنحو 11 مليار ريال واستحداث نحو 12 ألف فرصة عمل نوعية بحلول عام 2033، بما يدعم بناء قدرات وطنية في صناعة تقنيات المياه، ويعزز الأمن المائي وسلاسل الإمداد، ويفتح المجال أمام التوسع في تصدير المنتجات والتقنيات المائية إلى الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية.