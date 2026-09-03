The Saudi Water Authority announced the transition of six investment opportunities to the industrial execution phase with investments amounting to 2.8 billion riyals; this includes the establishment of seven factories. This was announced during the "Localization of Water Industry... Knowledge Transfer and Capacity Building" event organized by the authority yesterday in Riyadh, attended by several ministers, government leaders, ambassadors, and CEOs.

This step is part of the localization program for water industries and services, which includes 18 investment opportunities aimed at localizing about 90% of the essential components of the water industry, transforming local demand into industrial and investment opportunities that contribute to technology and knowledge transfer, enhance water security, and ensure the reliability of supply chains.

The expected local demand for the 18 opportunities exceeds 15 billion riyals by 2033, while the estimated demand in the Middle East and North Africa region is about 65 billion riyals, providing a demand base that supports the growth of targeted industries and expansion into regional and international markets.

The targeted industries include reverse osmosis membranes, high-pressure pumps, energy recovery devices, and control systems, in addition to the chemicals used in desalination processes. The projects also include factories for global and local companies distributed across several regions of the Kingdom, raising the total number of factories linked to the localization program to eight factories.

The water sector has witnessed growth in the supplier base, which increased from 739 suppliers in 2022 to 3,441 suppliers in 2026, while the percentage of local content rose from 45% in 2020 to 68.27% in the first half of 2026, with at least 70% of the inputs for the targeted components available within the Kingdom.

The Kingdom has achieved self-sufficiency in locally produced reverse osmosis membranes, exporting them to 27 countries, while the six opportunities transitioning to execution aim to achieve an impact of about 4.36 billion riyals in GDP by 2033, create 3,090 quality jobs, and reduce the costs of targeted products by 20% to 30%.

At the level of the entire program, the Kingdom aims to attract investments of about 11 billion riyals and create around 12,000 quality job opportunities by 2033, supporting the development of national capabilities in water technology industries, enhancing water security and supply chains, and opening the door for the expansion of exporting water products and technologies to regional and global markets.