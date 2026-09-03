أكد وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان حرص المملكة على إتاحة الفرص التعليمية للطلبة الإندونيسيين للدراسة في الجامعات السعودية، والتعريف بها عبر منصة (ادرس في السعودية)، مشيرًا إلى أهمية تعزيز البرامج الأكاديمية والتبادل الطلابي بين البلدين.
جاء ذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية إلى إندونيسيا، التي بحث خلالها تعزيز التعاون في التعليم والبحث العلمي وتنمية رأس المال البشري، إلى جانب تطوير الشراكات في مجالات الابتكار والذكاء الاصطناعي.
وشهدت الزيارة لقاءات مع عدد من الوزراء الإندونيسيين ورؤساء الجامعات؛ لبحث تفعيل الشراكات البحثية وتوسيع التبادل المعرفي والطلابي.
كما زار البنيان معهد العلوم الإسلامية والعربية في جاكرتا التابع لجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود الإسلامية، وأكاديمية الحرمين السعودية، للاطلاع على برامجهما وبحث سبل تطوير الأداء الأكاديمي والمحتوى التعليمي.
وتأتي الزيارة في إطار العلاقات السعودية الإندونيسية المتنامية، ودعم مستهدفات «رؤية السعودية 2030» وبرنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، بما يتقاطع مع «رؤية إندونيسيا 2045».