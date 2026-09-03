Minister of Education Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to providing educational opportunities for Indonesian students to study at Saudi universities and to promote them through the platform (Study in Saudi Arabia), highlighting the importance of enhancing academic programs and student exchange between the two countries.

This came during his official visit to Indonesia, where he discussed enhancing cooperation in education, scientific research, and human capital development, as well as developing partnerships in the fields of innovation and artificial intelligence.

The visit included meetings with several Indonesian ministers and university presidents to discuss activating research partnerships and expanding knowledge and student exchange.

Al-Bunyan also visited the Institute of Islamic and Arabic Sciences in Jakarta, affiliated with Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, and the Haramain Academy, to review their programs and explore ways to improve academic performance and educational content.

The visit comes as part of the growing Saudi-Indonesian relations and supports the objectives of "Saudi Vision 2030" and the Human Capital Development Program, aligning with "Indonesia Vision 2045".