The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, during his meeting with the heads of the appellate courts, affirmed the pivotal role that appellate courts play in enhancing the quality of judicial outcomes, pointing to the importance of building on the progress achieved and deepening institutional maturity and judicial quality, which reflects on the case journey and the beneficiary's experience.

The Minister of Justice noted the unlimited support that the judicial facility receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the support and follow-up of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, emphasizing the importance of continuing development and enhancing integration in judicial work.

The minister explained the importance of utilizing data and indicators to identify improvement opportunities and address areas of stagnation and disparity, which enhances the quality of judicial outcomes, the speed of resolution, clarity of procedures, and consistency of practices, affirming the responsibility of court heads for the quality of court performance and the importance of benefiting from beneficiaries' feedback in developing procedures and improving their experience.

The Minister of Justice emphasized the important role of technical offices in building judicial knowledge, monitoring and analyzing variance, and benefiting from distinguished studies and practices in developing work, alongside continuous training and qualification and enhancing integration among relevant entities.

The minister informed the heads of the appellate courts about the ministry's direction towards expanding the use of artificial intelligence applications in judicial work, and benefiting from its capabilities in studying and analyzing cases and preparing projects, which contributes to raising the quality of outputs and developing judicial work.