أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، خلال لقائه رؤساء محاكم الاستئناف الدور المحوري، الذي تضطلع به محاكم الاستئناف في تعزيز جودة المخرج القضائي، مشيرًا إلى أهمية البناء على ما تحقق من تطور، وتعميق النضج المؤسسي والجودة القضائية بما ينعكس على رحلة القضية وتجربة المستفيد.
وأشار وزير العدل إلى ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعم غير محدود من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ودعم ومتابعة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة التطوير وتعزيز التكامل في العمل القضائي.
وأوضح الوزير أهمية الاستفادة من البيانات والمؤشرات في تحديد فرص التحسين ومعالجة مواطن التعثر والتفاوت، بما يعزز جودة المخرج القضائي وسرعة الفصل ووضوح الإجراءات واتساق الممارسات، مؤكدًا مسؤولية رؤساء المحاكم عن جودة أداء المحكمة، وأهمية الاستفادة من ملاحظات المستفيدين في تطوير الإجراءات وتحسين تجربتهم.
وأكد وزير العدل أهمية دور المكاتب الفنية في بناء المعرفة القضائية ورصد التباين وتحليله، والاستفادة من الدراسات والممارسات المتميزة في تطوير العمل، إلى جانب التدريب والتأهيل المستمر وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة.
وأطلع الوزير رؤساء محاكم الاستئناف على توجه الوزارة نحو التوسع في توظيف تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في العمل القضائي، والاستفادة من إمكاناتها في دراسة القضايا وتحليلها وإعداد المشروعات، بما يسهم في رفع جودة المخرجات وتطوير العمل القضائي.