The humanitarian and relief projects of Saudi Arabia, implemented by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, have extended until the end of August 2026 to 113 countries through 4,457 projects valued at $8.57 billion, covering sectors such as food security, health, shelter, water, education, protection, and early recovery.



The food security and agricultural sector topped the areas of relief carried out by the center, with a value exceeding $2.31 billion through 1,194 projects, followed by the health sector with a value of $2.13 billion through 749 projects, and then the humanitarian operations coordination sector with a value exceeding $1.12 billion.



$662 million for shelter projects



The value of shelter and non-food items projects reached $662 million, while the value of multi-sector projects amounted to $599 million, in addition to projects in water, environmental sanitation, education, protection, nutrition, logistics, and early recovery.



Yemen at the forefront of beneficiary countries



Yemen ranked first among the beneficiary countries of the center's projects, with a value exceeding $4.79 billion, followed by Syria with $586 million, Palestine with approximately $547 million, then Somalia with $258 million, Pakistan with $228 million, and Sudan with over $196 million.



The number of the center's projects in Yemen until the end of August 2026 reached 1,228 projects, with the food security and agricultural sector leading the intervention areas with a value exceeding $1.50 billion, followed by the health sector with a value of $1.031 billion, and then humanitarian operations coordination with a value of $686.73 million.



The value of protection projects in Yemen reached $402 million, water and environmental sanitation $245.78 million, and shelter and non-food items $220 million, in addition to education, nutrition, early recovery, and logistics projects.



$10 million for the World Food Programme



In July 2026, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action signed a financial support agreement with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office for the World Food Programme valued at $10 million, shared equally between them.



The project targets the most vulnerable groups in the governorates of Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut, Aden, Al-Dhale, and Lahij. Under the agreement, it will meet the food needs of the most vulnerable groups by providing asset support activities for beneficiaries and improving their access to food to make them less dependent on humanitarian aid through conditional cash transfers, in addition to rehabilitating productive infrastructure, and moving targeted families from a state of acute food insecurity to stability and self-reliance, as well as implementing vocational training programs and developing beneficiaries' skills to enhance productivity and build the capacities of local authorities, and activating governance systems to manage and sustain community assets.



In the field of clearing Yemeni lands from mines, the "Masam" project managed in August to remove 10,099 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, bringing the total removed by the project since its inception to 588,325 mines, ordnance, and devices.



159 projects in Palestine



In Palestine, the number of the center's projects reached 159 projects with a total value exceeding $547 million, focused on the sectors of health, food security, shelter, protection, and basic services.



The number of the center's projects in Syria reached 530 projects valued at $586 million, which included assistance in the sectors of food security, health, shelter, water, environmental sanitation, education, and early recovery.



The number of projects implemented in Somalia was 168 projects with a value exceeding $258 million, as part of programs targeting food security, health, water, environmental sanitation, shelter, and response to humanitarian conditions and natural disasters.



353 projects in Pakistan



In Pakistan, the center implemented 353 projects valued at over $228.33 million, including programs for food relief, health, shelter, water, and addressing the impacts of floods and disasters.



The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action continues to combine urgent assistance with long-term impact projects by providing food, medical care, shelter, supporting early recovery, productive assets, and building local capacities, in partnership with UN and international organizations and local entities in the countries.