امتدت مشاريع السعودية الإغاثية والإنسانية، التي ينفذها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، حتى نهاية شهر أغسطس 2026م إلى 113 دولة عبر 4,457 مشروعًا بقيمة 8.57 مليارات دولار، شملت قطاعات الأمن الغذائي والصحة والإيواء والمياه والتعليم والحماية والتعافي المبكر.

وتصدر قطاع الأمن الغذائي والزراعي مجالات الإغاثة التي يقوم بها المركز بقيمة تجاوزت 2.31 مليار دولار من خلال 1.194 مشروعًا، تلاه القطاع الصحي بقيمة 2.13 مليار دولار عبر 749 مشروعًا، ثم قطاع تنسيق العمليات الإنسانية بقيمة تجاوزت 1.12 مليار دولار.

662 مليون دولار لمشاريع الإيواء

وبلغت قيمة مشاريع الإيواء والمواد غير الغذائية 662 مليون دولار، فيما وصلت قيمة المشاريع متعددة القطاعات إلى 599 مليون دولار، إلى جانب مشاريع المياه والإصحاح البيئي والتعليم والحماية والتغذية والخدمات اللوجستية والتعافي المبكر.

اليمن في مقدمة الدول المستفيدة

وجاءت اليمن في مقدمة الدول المستفيدة من مشاريع المركز بقيمة تجاوزت 4.79 مليارات دولار، تلتها سوريا بقيمة 586 مليون دولار، وفلسطين بنحو 547 مليون دولار، ثم الصومال بـ258 مليون دولار، وباكستان بـ228 مليون دولار، والسودان بأكثر من 196 مليون دولار.

وبلغ عدد مشاريع المركز في اليمن حتى نهاية أغسطس 2026م 1.228 مشروعًا، وتصدر قطاع الأمن الغذائي والزراعي مجالات التدخل بقيمة تجاوزت 1.50 مليار دولار، يليه القطاع الصحي بقيمة 1.031 مليار دولار، ثم تنسيق العمليات الإنسانية بقيمة 686.73 مليون دولار.

وبلغت قيمة مشاريع الحماية في اليمن 402 مليون دولار، والمياه والإصحاح البيئي 245.78 مليون دولار، والإيواء والمواد غير الغذائية 220 مليون دولار، إلى جانب مشاريع التعليم والتغذية والتعافي المبكر والخدمات اللوجستية.

10 ملايين دولار لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي

وشهد شهر يوليو 2026م توقيع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية ووزارة الخارجية والكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية دعمًا ماليًا لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي بقيمة 10 ملايين دولار مناصفة بينهما.

ويستهدف المشروع الفئات الأكثر احتياجًا في محافظات المهرة وحضرموت وعدن والضالع ولحج، وسيجري بموجب الاتفاقية تلبية الحاجات الغذائية للفئات الأكثر حاجة من خلال تقديم أنشطة دعم الأصول للمستفيدين، وتحسين وصولهم إلى الغذاء ليصبحوا أقل اعتمادًا على المساعدات الإنسانية عبر تقديم تحويلات نقدية مشروطة لهم، فضلًا عن تأهيل البنية التحتية الإنتاجية، ونقل الأسر المستهدفة من مرحلة انعدام الأمن الغذائي الحاد إلى مرحلة الاستقرار والاعتماد على الذات، إضافة إلى تنفيذ برامج التدريب المهني وتطوير مهارات المستفيدين لتعزيز الإنتاجية وبناء قدرات السلطات المحلية، وتفعيل أنظمة الحوكمة لإدارة واستدامة الأصول المجتمعية.

وفي مجال تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، تمكن مشروع «مسام» خلال شهر أغسطس من انتزاع 10.099 لغمًا وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، ليرتفع إجمالي ما نزعه المشروع منذ انطلاقه إلى 588.325 لغمًا وذخيرة وعبوة.

159 مشروعاً في فلسطين

وفي فلسطين، بلغ عدد مشاريع المركز 159 مشروعًا بقيمة إجمالية تجاوزت 547 مليون دولار، تركزت في قطاعات الصحة والأمن الغذائي والإيواء والحماية والخدمات الأساسية.

ووصل عدد مشاريع المركز في سوريا إلى 530 مشروعًا بقيمة 586 مليون دولار، شملت مساعدات في قطاعات الأمن الغذائي والصحة والإيواء والمياه والإصحاح البيئي والتعليم والتعافي المبكر.

وبلغ عدد المشاريع المنفذة في الصومال 168 مشروعًا بقيمة تجاوزت 258 مليون دولار، ضمن برامج استهدفت الأمن الغذائي والصحة والمياه والإصحاح البيئي والإيواء، والاستجابة للظروف الإنسانية والكوارث الطبيعية.

353 مشروعاً في باكستان

وفي باكستان، نفذ المركز 353 مشروعًا بقيمة تجاوزت 228.33 مليون دولار، شملت برامج الإغاثة الغذائية والصحة والإيواء والمياه ومواجهة آثار الفيضانات والكوارث.

ويستمر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في الجمع بين المساعدات العاجلة والمشاريع الممتدة الأثر، من خلال توفير الغذاء والعلاج والإيواء، ودعم التعافي المبكر والأصول الإنتاجية وبناء القدرات المحلية، بالشراكة مع المنظمات الأممية والدولية والجهات المحلية في الدول