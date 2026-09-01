امتدت مشاريع السعودية الإغاثية والإنسانية، التي ينفذها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، حتى نهاية شهر أغسطس 2026م إلى 113 دولة عبر 4,457 مشروعًا بقيمة 8.57 مليارات دولار، شملت قطاعات الأمن الغذائي والصحة والإيواء والمياه والتعليم والحماية والتعافي المبكر.
وتصدر قطاع الأمن الغذائي والزراعي مجالات الإغاثة التي يقوم بها المركز بقيمة تجاوزت 2.31 مليار دولار من خلال 1.194 مشروعًا، تلاه القطاع الصحي بقيمة 2.13 مليار دولار عبر 749 مشروعًا، ثم قطاع تنسيق العمليات الإنسانية بقيمة تجاوزت 1.12 مليار دولار.
662 مليون دولار لمشاريع الإيواء
وبلغت قيمة مشاريع الإيواء والمواد غير الغذائية 662 مليون دولار، فيما وصلت قيمة المشاريع متعددة القطاعات إلى 599 مليون دولار، إلى جانب مشاريع المياه والإصحاح البيئي والتعليم والحماية والتغذية والخدمات اللوجستية والتعافي المبكر.
اليمن في مقدمة الدول المستفيدة
وجاءت اليمن في مقدمة الدول المستفيدة من مشاريع المركز بقيمة تجاوزت 4.79 مليارات دولار، تلتها سوريا بقيمة 586 مليون دولار، وفلسطين بنحو 547 مليون دولار، ثم الصومال بـ258 مليون دولار، وباكستان بـ228 مليون دولار، والسودان بأكثر من 196 مليون دولار.
وبلغ عدد مشاريع المركز في اليمن حتى نهاية أغسطس 2026م 1.228 مشروعًا، وتصدر قطاع الأمن الغذائي والزراعي مجالات التدخل بقيمة تجاوزت 1.50 مليار دولار، يليه القطاع الصحي بقيمة 1.031 مليار دولار، ثم تنسيق العمليات الإنسانية بقيمة 686.73 مليون دولار.
وبلغت قيمة مشاريع الحماية في اليمن 402 مليون دولار، والمياه والإصحاح البيئي 245.78 مليون دولار، والإيواء والمواد غير الغذائية 220 مليون دولار، إلى جانب مشاريع التعليم والتغذية والتعافي المبكر والخدمات اللوجستية.
10 ملايين دولار لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي
وشهد شهر يوليو 2026م توقيع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية ووزارة الخارجية والكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية دعمًا ماليًا لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي بقيمة 10 ملايين دولار مناصفة بينهما.
ويستهدف المشروع الفئات الأكثر احتياجًا في محافظات المهرة وحضرموت وعدن والضالع ولحج، وسيجري بموجب الاتفاقية تلبية الحاجات الغذائية للفئات الأكثر حاجة من خلال تقديم أنشطة دعم الأصول للمستفيدين، وتحسين وصولهم إلى الغذاء ليصبحوا أقل اعتمادًا على المساعدات الإنسانية عبر تقديم تحويلات نقدية مشروطة لهم، فضلًا عن تأهيل البنية التحتية الإنتاجية، ونقل الأسر المستهدفة من مرحلة انعدام الأمن الغذائي الحاد إلى مرحلة الاستقرار والاعتماد على الذات، إضافة إلى تنفيذ برامج التدريب المهني وتطوير مهارات المستفيدين لتعزيز الإنتاجية وبناء قدرات السلطات المحلية، وتفعيل أنظمة الحوكمة لإدارة واستدامة الأصول المجتمعية.
وفي مجال تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، تمكن مشروع «مسام» خلال شهر أغسطس من انتزاع 10.099 لغمًا وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، ليرتفع إجمالي ما نزعه المشروع منذ انطلاقه إلى 588.325 لغمًا وذخيرة وعبوة.
159 مشروعاً في فلسطين
وفي فلسطين، بلغ عدد مشاريع المركز 159 مشروعًا بقيمة إجمالية تجاوزت 547 مليون دولار، تركزت في قطاعات الصحة والأمن الغذائي والإيواء والحماية والخدمات الأساسية.
ووصل عدد مشاريع المركز في سوريا إلى 530 مشروعًا بقيمة 586 مليون دولار، شملت مساعدات في قطاعات الأمن الغذائي والصحة والإيواء والمياه والإصحاح البيئي والتعليم والتعافي المبكر.
وبلغ عدد المشاريع المنفذة في الصومال 168 مشروعًا بقيمة تجاوزت 258 مليون دولار، ضمن برامج استهدفت الأمن الغذائي والصحة والمياه والإصحاح البيئي والإيواء، والاستجابة للظروف الإنسانية والكوارث الطبيعية.
353 مشروعاً في باكستان
وفي باكستان، نفذ المركز 353 مشروعًا بقيمة تجاوزت 228.33 مليون دولار، شملت برامج الإغاثة الغذائية والصحة والإيواء والمياه ومواجهة آثار الفيضانات والكوارث.
ويستمر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في الجمع بين المساعدات العاجلة والمشاريع الممتدة الأثر، من خلال توفير الغذاء والعلاج والإيواء، ودعم التعافي المبكر والأصول الإنتاجية وبناء القدرات المحلية، بالشراكة مع المنظمات الأممية والدولية والجهات المحلية في الدول
The humanitarian and relief projects of Saudi Arabia, implemented by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, have extended until the end of August 2026 to 113 countries through 4,457 projects valued at $8.57 billion, covering sectors such as food security, health, shelter, water, education, protection, and early recovery.
The food security and agricultural sector topped the areas of relief carried out by the center, with a value exceeding $2.31 billion through 1,194 projects, followed by the health sector with a value of $2.13 billion through 749 projects, and then the humanitarian operations coordination sector with a value exceeding $1.12 billion.
$662 million for shelter projects
The value of shelter and non-food items projects reached $662 million, while the value of multi-sector projects amounted to $599 million, in addition to projects in water, environmental sanitation, education, protection, nutrition, logistics, and early recovery.
Yemen at the forefront of beneficiary countries
Yemen ranked first among the beneficiary countries of the center's projects, with a value exceeding $4.79 billion, followed by Syria with $586 million, Palestine with approximately $547 million, then Somalia with $258 million, Pakistan with $228 million, and Sudan with over $196 million.
The number of the center's projects in Yemen until the end of August 2026 reached 1,228 projects, with the food security and agricultural sector leading the intervention areas with a value exceeding $1.50 billion, followed by the health sector with a value of $1.031 billion, and then humanitarian operations coordination with a value of $686.73 million.
The value of protection projects in Yemen reached $402 million, water and environmental sanitation $245.78 million, and shelter and non-food items $220 million, in addition to education, nutrition, early recovery, and logistics projects.
$10 million for the World Food Programme
In July 2026, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action signed a financial support agreement with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office for the World Food Programme valued at $10 million, shared equally between them.
The project targets the most vulnerable groups in the governorates of Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut, Aden, Al-Dhale, and Lahij. Under the agreement, it will meet the food needs of the most vulnerable groups by providing asset support activities for beneficiaries and improving their access to food to make them less dependent on humanitarian aid through conditional cash transfers, in addition to rehabilitating productive infrastructure, and moving targeted families from a state of acute food insecurity to stability and self-reliance, as well as implementing vocational training programs and developing beneficiaries' skills to enhance productivity and build the capacities of local authorities, and activating governance systems to manage and sustain community assets.
In the field of clearing Yemeni lands from mines, the "Masam" project managed in August to remove 10,099 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices, bringing the total removed by the project since its inception to 588,325 mines, ordnance, and devices.
159 projects in Palestine
In Palestine, the number of the center's projects reached 159 projects with a total value exceeding $547 million, focused on the sectors of health, food security, shelter, protection, and basic services.
The number of the center's projects in Syria reached 530 projects valued at $586 million, which included assistance in the sectors of food security, health, shelter, water, environmental sanitation, education, and early recovery.
The number of projects implemented in Somalia was 168 projects with a value exceeding $258 million, as part of programs targeting food security, health, water, environmental sanitation, shelter, and response to humanitarian conditions and natural disasters.
353 projects in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the center implemented 353 projects valued at over $228.33 million, including programs for food relief, health, shelter, water, and addressing the impacts of floods and disasters.
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action continues to combine urgent assistance with long-term impact projects by providing food, medical care, shelter, supporting early recovery, productive assets, and building local capacities, in partnership with UN and international organizations and local entities in the countries.