بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية القرغيزية الرئيس صادير جباروف؛ بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.
وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية القرغيزية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
وبعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين، برقية تهنئة، لملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم؛ بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.
وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب ماليزيا الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Sadyr Japarov, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.
The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also sent a congratulatory message to the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.
The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the brotherly Malaysia, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.