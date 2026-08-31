The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Sadyr Japarov, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also sent a congratulatory message to the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the brotherly Malaysia, along with ongoing progress and prosperity.