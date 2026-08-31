بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية القرغيزية الرئيس صادير جباروف؛ بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية القرغيزية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

وبعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين، برقية تهنئة، لملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم؛ بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب ماليزيا الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.