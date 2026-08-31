منعت الضوابط المعتمدة للمساكن الجماعية للأفراد إقامتها في مناطق وأحياء محدودة، والالتزام بالكثافات السكانية المعتمدة في المخططات الإرشادية والمحلية للمدن، على أن يكون مدخل المبنى على طريق تجميعي أو شرياني أو شارع محلي لا يقل عرضه عن 20 متراً مع مراعاة الخصوصية وعدم كشف الجوار.

ومن الشروط المعلنة أن تكون المساكن الجماعية للأفراد مرتبطة مع شبكة الطرق الرئيسية ووسائل النقل العام، وأن يبتعد المبنى المستقل عن مواقع المدارس والمستشفيات بمسافة لا تقل عن 300م وألا يكون ضمن المناطق المحددة التي لا يسمح بإقامة أنشطة بها.

ومن الشروط أيضاً تخصيص موقف واحد لكل 40 فرداً ومواقف حافلات تتسع لـ50% من الأفراد المقيمين بالمبنى، وتخصيص مواقف سيارات لذوي الإعاقة بالقرب من المداخل الرئيسية والمصاعد.

وكانت وزارة البلديات والإسكان اعتمدت، أخيراً، الشروط الصحية والفنية والسلامة اللازم توافرها في المساكن الجماعية للأفراد. ومنحت المرخصة تشغيلياً مهلة لحين انتهاء ترخيصها بما لا يقل عن سنة واحدة لتصحيح أوضاع المتطلبات مع التزامها بالشروط الصحية والفنية والسلامة.

وأعفت الوزارة المباني والمجمعات السكنية التي سبق أن صدر لها تراخيص بناء كمساكن جماعية للأفراد أو مجمعات سكنية خاصة أو مغلقة من متطلبات التنظيم المكاني، مع التزامها بالشروط الصحية والفنية والسلامة.

صنفت الضوابط المساكن الجماعية للأفراد إلى ثلاث فئات طبقاً للطاقة الاستيعابية وطبيعة المرافق والخدمات الأساسية. فالأولى هي المبنى المكون من دور فأكثر، ولا يزيد ارتفاعه الكلي عن 23متراً من سطح الأرض ويحتوي على عدد من الوحدات السكنية، والثانية مجموعة من المباني السكنية المستقلة (عمائر، فلل) محاطة بسور خارجي له بوابات أمنية للدخول والخروج وحراسة، أما الثالثة فهي الكبائن المتنقلة داخل المشاريع ويمكن حملها ونقلها من مكان إلى آخر وتستخدم بشكل مؤقت في مواقع المشاريع للعاملين داخل المشروع وترتبط مدة الترخيص التشغيلي بنهاية المشروع أو سنة بحد أقصى قابلة للتجديد.