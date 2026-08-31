The established regulations for collective housing for individuals prohibit their establishment in limited areas and neighborhoods, and adherence to the approved population densities in the guiding and local plans of cities is required, provided that the building entrance is on a collector road, arterial road, or local street that is not less than 20 meters wide, taking into account privacy and not exposing neighboring properties.

Among the announced conditions is that collective housing for individuals must be connected to the main road network and public transportation, and that the independent building must be at least 300 meters away from schools and hospitals, and not be within designated areas where activities are not permitted.

Other conditions include allocating one parking space for every 40 individuals and bus parking spaces that accommodate 50% of the residents in the building, as well as designating parking spaces for individuals with disabilities near the main entrances and elevators.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has recently approved the health, technical, and safety conditions required for collective housing for individuals. It granted the operationally licensed entity a grace period until the expiration of its license of no less than one year to rectify the requirements while adhering to health, technical, and safety conditions.

The ministry exempted buildings and residential complexes that had previously been issued building permits as collective housing for individuals or private or gated residential complexes from spatial organization requirements, while adhering to health, technical, and safety conditions.

The regulations classify collective housing for individuals into three categories based on capacity and the nature of basic facilities and services. The first category is a building consisting of one or more floors, with a total height not exceeding 23 meters from the ground, containing a number of residential units. The second category is a group of independent residential buildings (apartments, villas) surrounded by an external wall with security gates for entry and exit and guarding. The third category consists of mobile cabins within projects that can be carried and moved from one place to another, used temporarily at project sites for workers within the project, and the duration of the operational license is linked to the end of the project or a maximum of one year, renewable.