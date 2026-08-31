أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله عامر السواحة نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي في المملكة بنسبة 75% منذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030، ليتجاوز 522 مليار ريال، فيما ارتفع عدد الوظائف المرتبطة به إلى نحو 410 آلاف وظيفة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة أصبحت دولة مصدّرة للتقنية.

وأوضح السواحة، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي بنسخته الـ36 الذي عقدته وزارة الإعلام أمس (الأحد)، أن المملكة تصدّرت عالمياً مؤشرات التنافسية الرقمية وتحرير الطيف الترددي، مؤكداً أن هذه المنجزات تحققت بدعم وتمكين وتوجيه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وأشار إلى أن مؤتمر ومعرض «LEAP» تحول إلى أكبر حراك تقني في القرن الحادي والعشرين، مستقطباً أكثر من 250 ألف مبدع ومبتكر، وأصبح منصة عالمية لاستعراض التقنيات الحديثة وبناء الشراكات واستقطاب الاستثمارات.

وفي مجال ريادة الأعمال، أفاد بأن البرنامج الوطني لتنمية التقنية أسهم في دعم أكثر من 1500 ريادي، وتحفيز حراك تقني يضم نحو 5000 شركة، بينها 9 شركات مليارية، فيما تمتلك المملكة حصة لا تقل عن 50% من المؤشرات التقنية والاستثمارية في المنطقة.

وفي بناء القدرات، كشف السواحة وجود أكثر من 80 مدرسة تقنية في المملكة، إلى جانب تدريب نحو 30 ألف موهوب في الذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يعكس التوسع في الاستثمار في الكفاءات الوطنية والمهارات الرقمية.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات بالتزامن مع انطلاق فعاليات «LEAP 26» اليوم (الإثنين) في مركز ملهم للمعارض والمؤتمرات شمال الرياض، بمشاركة واسعة من الشركات التقنية والمستثمرين والمبتكرين.