The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha, confirmed the growth of the digital economy in the Kingdom by 75% since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, exceeding 522 billion riyals, while the number of related jobs has risen to about 410,000 positions, noting that the Kingdom has become a technology-exporting country.

Al-Swaha explained during the 36th government press conference held by the Ministry of Media yesterday (Sunday) that the Kingdom has topped global indicators for digital competitiveness and spectrum liberalization, affirming that these achievements were realized with the support, empowerment, and guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He pointed out that the "LEAP" conference and exhibition has transformed into the largest technological movement of the 21st century, attracting more than 250,000 creators and innovators, and has become a global platform for showcasing modern technologies, building partnerships, and attracting investments.

In the field of entrepreneurship, he reported that the National Program for Technology Development has contributed to supporting more than 1,500 entrepreneurs and stimulating a technological movement that includes about 5,000 companies, among which are 9 billion-dollar companies, while the Kingdom holds no less than 50% of the technological and investment indicators in the region.

In capacity building, Al-Swaha revealed the existence of more than 80 technical schools in the Kingdom, in addition to training about 30,000 talented individuals in artificial intelligence, reflecting the expansion in investment in national competencies and digital skills.

These statements come in conjunction with the launch of the "LEAP 26" events today (Monday) at the Mlhim Exhibition and Conference Center north of Riyadh, with wide participation from technology companies, investors, and innovators.