أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله عامر السواحة نمو الاقتصاد الرقمي في المملكة بنسبة 75% منذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030، ليتجاوز 522 مليار ريال، فيما ارتفع عدد الوظائف المرتبطة به إلى نحو 410 آلاف وظيفة، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة أصبحت دولة مصدّرة للتقنية.
وأوضح السواحة، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي بنسخته الـ36 الذي عقدته وزارة الإعلام أمس (الأحد)، أن المملكة تصدّرت عالمياً مؤشرات التنافسية الرقمية وتحرير الطيف الترددي، مؤكداً أن هذه المنجزات تحققت بدعم وتمكين وتوجيه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
وأشار إلى أن مؤتمر ومعرض «LEAP» تحول إلى أكبر حراك تقني في القرن الحادي والعشرين، مستقطباً أكثر من 250 ألف مبدع ومبتكر، وأصبح منصة عالمية لاستعراض التقنيات الحديثة وبناء الشراكات واستقطاب الاستثمارات.
وفي مجال ريادة الأعمال، أفاد بأن البرنامج الوطني لتنمية التقنية أسهم في دعم أكثر من 1500 ريادي، وتحفيز حراك تقني يضم نحو 5000 شركة، بينها 9 شركات مليارية، فيما تمتلك المملكة حصة لا تقل عن 50% من المؤشرات التقنية والاستثمارية في المنطقة.
وفي بناء القدرات، كشف السواحة وجود أكثر من 80 مدرسة تقنية في المملكة، إلى جانب تدريب نحو 30 ألف موهوب في الذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يعكس التوسع في الاستثمار في الكفاءات الوطنية والمهارات الرقمية.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات بالتزامن مع انطلاق فعاليات «LEAP 26» اليوم (الإثنين) في مركز ملهم للمعارض والمؤتمرات شمال الرياض، بمشاركة واسعة من الشركات التقنية والمستثمرين والمبتكرين.
The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha, confirmed the growth of the digital economy in the Kingdom by 75% since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, exceeding 522 billion riyals, while the number of related jobs has risen to about 410,000 positions, noting that the Kingdom has become a technology-exporting country.
Al-Swaha explained during the 36th government press conference held by the Ministry of Media yesterday (Sunday) that the Kingdom has topped global indicators for digital competitiveness and spectrum liberalization, affirming that these achievements were realized with the support, empowerment, and guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He pointed out that the "LEAP" conference and exhibition has transformed into the largest technological movement of the 21st century, attracting more than 250,000 creators and innovators, and has become a global platform for showcasing modern technologies, building partnerships, and attracting investments.
In the field of entrepreneurship, he reported that the National Program for Technology Development has contributed to supporting more than 1,500 entrepreneurs and stimulating a technological movement that includes about 5,000 companies, among which are 9 billion-dollar companies, while the Kingdom holds no less than 50% of the technological and investment indicators in the region.
In capacity building, Al-Swaha revealed the existence of more than 80 technical schools in the Kingdom, in addition to training about 30,000 talented individuals in artificial intelligence, reflecting the expansion in investment in national competencies and digital skills.
These statements come in conjunction with the launch of the "LEAP 26" events today (Monday) at the Mlhim Exhibition and Conference Center north of Riyadh, with wide participation from technology companies, investors, and innovators.