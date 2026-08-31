

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan confirmed the strength of the historical relations between the two countries and their mutual aspiration to raise the value of Pakistani agricultural and food exports to the Kingdom to $3 billion, as part of efforts to enhance food security and expand trade and investment partnerships.

This came in the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the high-level Saudi delegation's visit to Pakistan from August 26 to 28, 2026, chaired by the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadli, with the participation of officials from the ministry, the General Food Security Authority, and relevant entities, while the Pakistani side was chaired by the Minister of State for Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Priority Sectors

The discussions focused on several priority sectors, including rice, red meat, fruits and their concentrates, green fodder, and water-efficient agricultural technologies. The Pakistani supplies of rice to the Kingdom during 2025 amounted to approximately 169,000 tons, valued at an estimated $163 million, while the annual supplies of meat reached about 30,000 tons, valued at $167 million, with the Saudi side expressing its desire to double the volume of supplies in the future.

Promising Investment Opportunities

The statement pointed to promising opportunities in the fruit sector, with both sides agreeing to increase the share of Pakistani exports in the Saudi market, empower the private sector, facilitate communication between businessmen, and expand mutual recognition of quality certificates.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for expanding trade in green fodder and building long-term supply partnerships, while Saudi Arabia encouraged Pakistan to join the International Date Palm Council, to which the Pakistani side welcomed the invitation.

Both sides welcomed the completion of the first phase of the water-efficient irrigation program in the Bahakar area of Punjab province and expressed their interest in the second phase aimed at supporting small farmers, as well as discussing investment proposals in livestock, agricultural processing industries, and rice value chains.

Strengthening the Strategic Partnership

The visit of the Saudi delegation included a presentation on the strategic plan for agriculture and food security between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, along with holding several meetings to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities. At the conclusion of the statement, both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership, while the Pakistani side welcomed the invitation to attend the 43rd Saudi Agricultural Exhibition scheduled to be held in Riyadh next October, and they agreed to continue coordinating to follow up on the implementation of the agreements reached.