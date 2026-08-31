أكدت السعودية وباكستان متانة العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، وتطلعهما المشترك إلى رفع قيمة الصادرات الزراعية والغذائية الباكستانية إلى المملكة إلى 3 مليارات دولار، ضمن جهود تعزيز الأمن الغذائي وتوسيع الشراكة التجارية والاستثمارية.

جاء ذلك في البيان المشترك الصادر في ختام زيارة الوفد السعودي رفيع المستوى إلى باكستان خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 28 أغسطس 2026م، برئاسة وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن الفضلي، وبمشاركة مسؤولين من الوزارة والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي والجهات ذات الصلة، فيما ترأس الجانب الباكستاني وزير الدولة للأمن الغذائي والبحوث رانا تنوير حسين.

قطاعات ذات أولوية

وركّزت المحادثات على عدد من القطاعات ذات الأولوية، شملت الأرز واللحوم الحمراء والفواكه ومركزاتها والأعلاف الخضراء وتقنيات الزراعة المرشدة لاستهلاك المياه. وبلغت الإمدادات الباكستانية من الأرز إلى المملكة خلال 2025م، نحو 169 ألف طن بقيمة تقدر بـ163 مليون دولار، فيما بلغت الإمدادات السنوية من اللحوم نحو 30 ألف طن بقيمة 167 مليون دولار، مع إبداء الجانب السعودي رغبته في مضاعفة حجم الإمدادات مستقبلاً.

فرص استثمارية واعدة

وأشار البيان إلى فرص واعدة في قطاع الفواكه، مع اتفاق الجانبين على زيادة حصة الصادرات الباكستانية في السوق السعودية، وتمكين القطاع الخاص، وتسهيل التواصل بين رجال الأعمال، والتوسع في الاعتراف المتبادل بشهادات الجودة.

كما بحث الجانبان فرص التوسع في تجارة الأعلاف الخضراء وبناء شراكات إمداد طويلة الأجل، فيما شجعت المملكة باكستان على الانضمام إلى المجلس الدولي للتمور، ورحب الجانب الباكستاني بالدعوة.

ورحب الجانبان بانتهاء المرحلة الأولى من برنامج الري المرشد لاستهلاك المياه في منطقة بهاكار بإقليم البنجاب، وأبديا اهتمامهما بالمرحلة الثانية الموجهة لدعم صغار المزارعين، كما بحثا مقترحات استثمارية في الثروة الحيوانية والصناعات التحويلية الزراعية وسلاسل قيمة الأرز.

توطيد الشراكة الإستراتيجية

شملت زيارة الوفد السعودي تقديم عرض حول الخطة الإستراتيجية للزراعة والأمن الغذائي بين باكستان والسعودية، إلى جانب عقد عدد من الاجتماعات لبحث فرص التعاون والاستثمار. وجدد الجانبان في ختام البيان التأكيد على تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية الشاملة، فيما رحب الجانب الباكستاني بالدعوة لحضور المعرض الزراعي السعودي الثالث والأربعين المقرر إقامته في الرياض خلال أكتوبر المقبل، واتفقا على مواصلة التنسيق لمتابعة تنفيذ التفاهمات التي تم التوصل إليها.