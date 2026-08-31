تواصل المملكة جهودها المستمرة لدعم القيادة السورية في جميع المجالات، وبما يمكّنها من ترسيخ الأمن والأمان والاستقرار، وتحقيق الرفاه للمواطن من خلال خطوات ومشاريع كانت محل تقدير المجتمع الدولي، الذي يرى أن القيادة السورية نجحت في خَلْقِ التعافي، ولَعِبِ سورية دوراً إيجابياً على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي، خصوصاً ما يتعلّق بمحاربة الإرهاب وتجفيف منابعه، بعد أن كان اليد الطولى لنظام المخلوع بشار الأسد.
ولعل أهم الخطوات الإيجابية التي اتخذها المجتمع الدولي لدعم القيادة السورية هو رفعها من لائحة الدول الراعية للإرهاب في وقت قصير جداً إذا ما قيس بعمر الدول وتعافيها جرّاء الحروب والصراعات، ويتضح هنا الدور الذي لعبه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في إقناع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب برفع سورية من لائحة الدول الراعية للإرهاب، وقبلها رفع العقوبات عن سورية، وهي الخطوات التي رسمت الفرحة في أرجاء سورية، التي خرج أهلها في مواكب يعبّرون من خلالها عن شكرهم وتقديرهم للسعودية وقيادتها على الدعم غير المسبوق، الذي حظيت به القيادة السورية، وبما يمكّنها من أداء دورها على الوجه الأكمل داخلياً وخارجياً.
ولم تكتفِ السعودية بدعم سورية على الصعيد الدولي وتحسين صورتها لدى شعوب العالم، بل تجاوزت ذلك إلى دعمها في المؤتمرات والندوات واللقاءات، التي جمعت كبار المستثمرين في البلدين لإقامة أكبر وأضخم المشاريع في مختلف أرجاء سورية، إضافة إلى التسهيلات التي مُنِحت للمستثمرين والعاملين في الاقتصاد السوري على مستوى التبادل التجاري بين البلدين.
ورغم كل ما تحقق لسورية من نجاحات إقليمية ودولية، تبقى السعودية العون والسند لها ولشعبها إلى أن تستعيد عافيتها وتأثيرها، وبما يتناسب مع مكانتها الحقيقية، وما يُراد لها بقيادة الرئيس أحمد الشرع وفريق عمله من تقدّم ونماء وازدهار.
The Kingdom continues its ongoing efforts to support the Syrian leadership in all areas, enabling it to establish security, safety, and stability, and to achieve prosperity for its citizens through steps and projects that have been appreciated by the international community, which sees that the Syrian leadership has succeeded in creating recovery and that Syria plays a positive role on both regional and international levels, especially concerning the fight against terrorism and drying up its sources, after being the strong arm of the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad.
Perhaps the most significant positive step taken by the international community to support the Syrian leadership is its removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in a very short time when measured against the lifespan of countries and their recovery from wars and conflicts. Here, the role played by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism is evident, as well as the prior lifting of sanctions on Syria. These steps brought joy throughout Syria, where its people took to the streets in processions expressing their gratitude and appreciation to Saudi Arabia and its leadership for the unprecedented support received by the Syrian leadership, enabling it to fulfill its role effectively both domestically and internationally.
Saudi Arabia has not only supported Syria on the international level and improved its image among the world's peoples, but has also gone beyond that to support it in conferences, seminars, and meetings that brought together major investors from both countries to establish the largest and most significant projects across Syria, in addition to the facilities granted to investors and those working in the Syrian economy regarding trade exchange between the two countries.
Despite all the regional and international successes achieved by Syria, Saudi Arabia remains a support and aid to it and its people until it regains its health and influence, in a manner commensurate with its true status, and what is desired for it under the leadership of President Ahmad al-Shara and his team for progress, growth, and prosperity.