تواصل المملكة جهودها المستمرة لدعم القيادة السورية في جميع المجالات، وبما يمكّنها من ترسيخ الأمن والأمان والاستقرار، وتحقيق الرفاه للمواطن من خلال خطوات ومشاريع كانت محل تقدير المجتمع الدولي، الذي يرى أن القيادة السورية نجحت في خَلْقِ التعافي، ولَعِبِ سورية دوراً إيجابياً على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي، خصوصاً ما يتعلّق بمحاربة الإرهاب وتجفيف منابعه، بعد أن كان اليد الطولى لنظام المخلوع بشار الأسد.

ولعل أهم الخطوات الإيجابية التي اتخذها المجتمع الدولي لدعم القيادة السورية هو رفعها من لائحة الدول الراعية للإرهاب في وقت قصير جداً إذا ما قيس بعمر الدول وتعافيها جرّاء الحروب والصراعات، ويتضح هنا الدور الذي لعبه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في إقناع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب برفع سورية من لائحة الدول الراعية للإرهاب، وقبلها رفع العقوبات عن سورية، وهي الخطوات التي رسمت الفرحة في أرجاء سورية، التي خرج أهلها في مواكب يعبّرون من خلالها عن شكرهم وتقديرهم للسعودية وقيادتها على الدعم غير المسبوق، الذي حظيت به القيادة السورية، وبما يمكّنها من أداء دورها على الوجه الأكمل داخلياً وخارجياً.

ولم تكتفِ السعودية بدعم سورية على الصعيد الدولي وتحسين صورتها لدى شعوب العالم، بل تجاوزت ذلك إلى دعمها في المؤتمرات والندوات واللقاءات، التي جمعت كبار المستثمرين في البلدين لإقامة أكبر وأضخم المشاريع في مختلف أرجاء سورية، إضافة إلى التسهيلات التي مُنِحت للمستثمرين والعاملين في الاقتصاد السوري على مستوى التبادل التجاري بين البلدين.

ورغم كل ما تحقق لسورية من نجاحات إقليمية ودولية، تبقى السعودية العون والسند لها ولشعبها إلى أن تستعيد عافيتها وتأثيرها، وبما يتناسب مع مكانتها الحقيقية، وما يُراد لها بقيادة الرئيس أحمد الشرع وفريق عمله من تقدّم ونماء وازدهار.