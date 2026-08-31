The Kingdom continues its ongoing efforts to support the Syrian leadership in all areas, enabling it to establish security, safety, and stability, and to achieve prosperity for its citizens through steps and projects that have been appreciated by the international community, which sees that the Syrian leadership has succeeded in creating recovery and that Syria plays a positive role on both regional and international levels, especially concerning the fight against terrorism and drying up its sources, after being the strong arm of the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Perhaps the most significant positive step taken by the international community to support the Syrian leadership is its removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in a very short time when measured against the lifespan of countries and their recovery from wars and conflicts. Here, the role played by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in convincing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism is evident, as well as the prior lifting of sanctions on Syria. These steps brought joy throughout Syria, where its people took to the streets in processions expressing their gratitude and appreciation to Saudi Arabia and its leadership for the unprecedented support received by the Syrian leadership, enabling it to fulfill its role effectively both domestically and internationally.

Saudi Arabia has not only supported Syria on the international level and improved its image among the world's peoples, but has also gone beyond that to support it in conferences, seminars, and meetings that brought together major investors from both countries to establish the largest and most significant projects across Syria, in addition to the facilities granted to investors and those working in the Syrian economy regarding trade exchange between the two countries.

Despite all the regional and international successes achieved by Syria, Saudi Arabia remains a support and aid to it and its people until it regains its health and influence, in a manner commensurate with its true status, and what is desired for it under the leadership of President Ahmad al-Shara and his team for progress, growth, and prosperity.