

The Defense and Strategic Committee arising from the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense is holding its first meeting today (Monday) in Turkey.

The Reuters agency reported that the meeting will discuss three main issues: international security, enhancing defense capabilities, and solidifying defense cooperation, including joint production and development.

For his part, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry expected the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey to attend the committee's first meeting.

Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Mecca witnessed the signing of the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" on August 7, between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, during a summit that brought together Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The agreement aims to enhance defense cooperation and establish a collective deterrence system, supporting security and stability regionally and internationally, based on historical and fraternal ties, shared strategic interests, and existing defense cooperation among the three countries.

The agreement emphasized the commitment of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan to strengthen their collective security and contribute to establishing peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.

The Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense stipulates that any armed attack targeting one of the three countries is considered an attack on all parties, thereby enhancing the collective deterrence system and affirming their joint commitment to facing threats to their security and sovereignty.

The agreement aims to develop defense and military cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, enhance coordination and readiness, and increase their capacity to address common security challenges, thereby supporting regional and international security and stability.

Depth of Relations

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that the signing of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense embodies the depth of the fraternal and strategic relations between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, and represents an important milestone in the defense cooperation journey among the three countries.

He explained that the agreement crowns the shared desire to unify efforts to confront the challenges and threats affecting the security and stability of the region, reflecting the political will of the three countries to protect security and stability, and support a more secure regional environment that serves their peoples and enhances opportunities for development and prosperity.