تعقد اللجنة الدفاعية والإستراتيجية المنبثقة عن اتفاق مكة للدفاع المشترك، أول اجتماع لها، اليوم (الإثنين)، في تركيا.
وأفادت وكالة «رويترز» بأن الاجتماع يبحث 3 قضايا رئيسية هي: الأمن الدولي، تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية، وتوطيد التعاون الدفاعي بما يشمل الإنتاج والتطوير المشترك.
من جهته، توقّع مصدر في الخارجية التركية حضور وزراء خارجية السعودية وباكستان وتركيا اجتماع اللجنة الأول.
تعزيز التعاون الدفاعي
وكانت مكة المكرمة شهدت في 7 أغسطس الجاري توقيع «اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك» بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، خلال قمة جمعت ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف.
وتستهدف الاتفاقية تعزيز التعاون الدفاعي وترسيخ منظومة الردع الجماعي، بما يدعم الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً، مستندة إلى الروابط التاريخية والأخوية والمصالح الإستراتيجية المشتركة والتعاون الدفاعي القائم بين الدول الثلاث.
وأكدت الاتفاقية حرص السعودية وتركيا وباكستان على تعزيز أمنها الجماعي، والإسهام في ترسيخ الأمن والسلام والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.
ونصّت اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك على أن أي هجوم مسلح يستهدف إحدى الدول الثلاث يُعدّ هجوماً على جميع الدول الأطراف، بما يعزّز منظومة الردع الجماعي، ويؤكد التزامها المشترك بمواجهة التهديدات التي تستهدف أمنها وسيادتها.
وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تطوير التعاون الدفاعي والعسكري بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، وتعزيز التنسيق والجاهزية ورفع قدرتها على مواجهة التحديات الأمنية المشتركة، بما يدعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.
عمق العلاقات
أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، أن توقيع اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك يجسّد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والإستراتيجية بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، ويمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة التعاون الدفاعي بين الدول الثلاث.
وأوضح أن الاتفاقية تتوّج الرغبة المشتركة في توحيد الجهود لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات التي تمس أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، وتعكس الإرادة السياسية للدول الثلاث لحماية الأمن والاستقرار، ودعم بيئة إقليمية أكثر أمناً بما يخدم شعوبها ويعزّز فرص التنمية والازدهار.
The Defense and Strategic Committee arising from the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense is holding its first meeting today (Monday) in Turkey.
The Reuters agency reported that the meeting will discuss three main issues: international security, enhancing defense capabilities, and solidifying defense cooperation, including joint production and development.
For his part, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry expected the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey to attend the committee's first meeting.
Enhancing Defense Cooperation
Mecca witnessed the signing of the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" on August 7, between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, during a summit that brought together Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The agreement aims to enhance defense cooperation and establish a collective deterrence system, supporting security and stability regionally and internationally, based on historical and fraternal ties, shared strategic interests, and existing defense cooperation among the three countries.
The agreement emphasized the commitment of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan to strengthen their collective security and contribute to establishing peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.
The Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense stipulates that any armed attack targeting one of the three countries is considered an attack on all parties, thereby enhancing the collective deterrence system and affirming their joint commitment to facing threats to their security and sovereignty.
The agreement aims to develop defense and military cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, enhance coordination and readiness, and increase their capacity to address common security challenges, thereby supporting regional and international security and stability.
Depth of Relations
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed that the signing of the Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense embodies the depth of the fraternal and strategic relations between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, and represents an important milestone in the defense cooperation journey among the three countries.
He explained that the agreement crowns the shared desire to unify efforts to confront the challenges and threats affecting the security and stability of the region, reflecting the political will of the three countries to protect security and stability, and support a more secure regional environment that serves their peoples and enhances opportunities for development and prosperity.