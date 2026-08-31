تعقد اللجنة الدفاعية والإستراتيجية المنبثقة عن اتفاق مكة للدفاع المشترك، أول اجتماع لها، اليوم (الإثنين)، في تركيا.

وأفادت وكالة «رويترز» بأن الاجتماع يبحث 3 قضايا رئيسية هي: الأمن الدولي، تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية، وتوطيد التعاون الدفاعي بما يشمل الإنتاج والتطوير المشترك.

من جهته، توقّع مصدر في الخارجية التركية حضور وزراء خارجية السعودية وباكستان وتركيا اجتماع اللجنة الأول.

تعزيز التعاون الدفاعي

وكانت مكة المكرمة شهدت في 7 أغسطس الجاري توقيع «اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك» بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، خلال قمة جمعت ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني محمد شهباز شريف.

وتستهدف الاتفاقية تعزيز التعاون الدفاعي وترسيخ منظومة الردع الجماعي، بما يدعم الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً، مستندة إلى الروابط التاريخية والأخوية والمصالح الإستراتيجية المشتركة والتعاون الدفاعي القائم بين الدول الثلاث.

وأكدت الاتفاقية حرص السعودية وتركيا وباكستان على تعزيز أمنها الجماعي، والإسهام في ترسيخ الأمن والسلام والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.

ونصّت اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك على أن أي هجوم مسلح يستهدف إحدى الدول الثلاث يُعدّ هجوماً على جميع الدول الأطراف، بما يعزّز منظومة الردع الجماعي، ويؤكد التزامها المشترك بمواجهة التهديدات التي تستهدف أمنها وسيادتها.

وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تطوير التعاون الدفاعي والعسكري بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، وتعزيز التنسيق والجاهزية ورفع قدرتها على مواجهة التحديات الأمنية المشتركة، بما يدعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

عمق العلاقات

أكد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، أن توقيع اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك يجسّد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والإستراتيجية بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، ويمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة التعاون الدفاعي بين الدول الثلاث.

وأوضح أن الاتفاقية تتوّج الرغبة المشتركة في توحيد الجهود لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات التي تمس أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، وتعكس الإرادة السياسية للدول الثلاث لحماية الأمن والاستقرار، ودعم بيئة إقليمية أكثر أمناً بما يخدم شعوبها ويعزّز فرص التنمية والازدهار.