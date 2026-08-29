In the presence of the Emir of the Asir Region, the Chairman of its Development Authority, Prince Turki bin Talal, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Education, the President of King Khalid University, the CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, and the Governor of the General Authority for Awqaf, the Asir Region witnessed a qualitative shift in its health services through an integrated system of projects and partnerships that serve both the people and the place.

This system included the announcement of the medical city at King Khalid University as a specialized medical city for the southern region, with a capacity of up to 750 beds and 41 specialties, combining treatment, education, research, and innovation. The region also saw the opening of several specialized health centers funded by a businessman, including the Oncology Center and the Kidney Center within the university medical city, as well as the Prosthetics Center within the health cluster; all of which contribute to bringing specialized services closer to patients.

Additionally, four cities in Asir were honored after being recognized as healthy cities, along with the participants in the "Asir Exemplifies" initiative for blood donation, while this system will be completed in the coming two days with the opening of a hospital for extended medical care.