بحضور أمير منطقة عسير رئيس هيئة تطويرها الأمير تركي بن طلال، ووزير الصحة، ووزير التعليم، ورئيس جامعة الملك خالد، والرئيس التنفيذي لمستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث، ومحافظ الهيئة العامة للأوقاف، شهدت منطقة عسير انتقالاً نوعياً في خدماتها الصحية، من خلال منظومة متكاملة من المشاريع والشراكات التي تخدم الإنسان والمكان.

وشملت هذه المنظومة إعلان المدينة الطبية بجامعة الملك خالد مدينةً طبيةً تخصصيةً لإقليم الجنوب، بطاقة تصل إلى 750 سريراً و41 تخصصاً، وتجمع بين العلاج والتعليم والبحث والابتكار. كما شهدت المنطقة افتتاح عدد من المراكز الصحية التخصصية التي موّلها رجل أعمال، وشملت مركز الأورام ومركز الكلى داخل المدينة الطبية الجامعية، ومركز الأطراف الصناعية داخل التجمع الصحي؛ بما يسهم في تقريب الخدمات التخصصية من المرضى.

وشهدت كذلك تكريم أربع مدن في عسير بعد اعتمادها مدناً صحية، إلى جانب تكريم المشاركين في مبادرة «عسير تقتدي» للتبرع بالدم، فيما تستكمل هذه المنظومة خلال اليومين القادمين بافتتاح مستشفى للرعاية الطبية الممتدة.