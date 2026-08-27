استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، نائب مدير شرطة المنطقة العميد خالد الغبان وعددًا من القيادات الأمنية في أفرع الأمن العام.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض الخطط الأمنية والمرورية المعدّة استعدادًا لبدء العام الدراسي الجديد، وما تتضمنه من إجراءات لتنظيم الحركة في الطرق والتقاطعات المحيطة بالمدارس والجامعات، بما يعزز سلامة الطلاب والطالبات ومستخدمي الطرق.

واطلع نائب أمير المنطقة على خطط الانتشار الميداني للقطاعات الأمنية والمرورية في المواقع ذات الكثافة، والإجراءات المتخذة لدعم انسيابية الحركة ورفع مستوى السلامة خلال الأسبوع الأول من العودة الدراسية.