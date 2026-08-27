استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، نائب مدير شرطة المنطقة العميد خالد الغبان وعددًا من القيادات الأمنية في أفرع الأمن العام.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض الخطط الأمنية والمرورية المعدّة استعدادًا لبدء العام الدراسي الجديد، وما تتضمنه من إجراءات لتنظيم الحركة في الطرق والتقاطعات المحيطة بالمدارس والجامعات، بما يعزز سلامة الطلاب والطالبات ومستخدمي الطرق.
واطلع نائب أمير المنطقة على خطط الانتشار الميداني للقطاعات الأمنية والمرورية في المواقع ذات الكثافة، والإجراءات المتخذة لدعم انسيابية الحركة ورفع مستوى السلامة خلال الأسبوع الأول من العودة الدراسية.
The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received the Deputy Director of the Region's Police, Brigadier Khalid Al-Ghaban, along with a number of security leaders from various public security branches, in his office at the emirate.
During the meeting, the security and traffic plans prepared in anticipation of the new academic year were reviewed, including the measures to organize traffic in the roads and intersections surrounding schools and universities, aimed at enhancing the safety of students and road users.
The Deputy Emir of the region was briefed on the field deployment plans for security and traffic sectors in high-density areas, as well as the measures taken to support the smooth flow of traffic and improve safety during the first week of the return to school.