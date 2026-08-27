The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received the Deputy Director of the Region's Police, Brigadier Khalid Al-Ghaban, along with a number of security leaders from various public security branches, in his office at the emirate.

During the meeting, the security and traffic plans prepared in anticipation of the new academic year were reviewed, including the measures to organize traffic in the roads and intersections surrounding schools and universities, aimed at enhancing the safety of students and road users.

The Deputy Emir of the region was briefed on the field deployment plans for security and traffic sectors in high-density areas, as well as the measures taken to support the smooth flow of traffic and improve safety during the first week of the return to school.