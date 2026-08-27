استقبل نائب أمير منطقة حائل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، اليوم، مدير فرع الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بالمنطقة المهندس فايز بن عبدالله المخيدش.
ونوّه نائب أمير المنطقة خلال اللقاء بأهمية البيانات والمؤشرات الإحصائية في دعم صناعة القرار وتعزيز كفاءة التخطيط التنموي، مشيرًا إلى الدور المحوري للمخرجات الإحصائية في قياس مستوى الأداء وتوجيه مسارات التنمية في مختلف القطاعات.
وتسلّم نائب أمير حائل تقرير «حائل في أرقام 2025» الذي يتضمّن أبرز نتائج المسوح والدراسات الإحصائية التي نفذتها الهيئة في المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والمعرفية والبيئية، إضافة إلى البيانات التي تعكس الأنشطة والخدمات المقدمة من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص في المنطقة.
وأعرب المهندس المخيدش عن تقديره لدعم نائب أمير المنطقة لأعمال الهيئة، مؤكدًا حرص الفرع على مواصلة جهوده في توفير بيانات دقيقة ومؤشرات موثوقة تسهم في تعزيز التنمية الشاملة في حائل.
The Deputy Emir of the Hail Region, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mqren bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the Director of the General Authority for Statistics branch in the region, Engineer Faiz bin Abdullah Al-Mukhaydish.
During the meeting, the Deputy Emir emphasized the importance of data and statistical indicators in supporting decision-making and enhancing the efficiency of developmental planning, pointing out the pivotal role of statistical outputs in measuring performance levels and guiding development paths across various sectors.
The Deputy Emir of Hail received the report "Hail in Numbers 2025," which includes the most significant results of surveys and statistical studies conducted by the authority in the economic, social, knowledge, and environmental fields, in addition to data reflecting the activities and services provided by government entities and the private sector in the region.
Engineer Al-Mukhaydish expressed his appreciation for the Deputy Emir's support for the authority's work, affirming the branch's commitment to continuing its efforts in providing accurate data and reliable indicators that contribute to enhancing comprehensive development in Hail.