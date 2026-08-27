استقبل نائب أمير منطقة حائل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، اليوم، مدير فرع الهيئة العامة للإحصاء بالمنطقة المهندس فايز بن عبدالله المخيدش.

ونوّه نائب أمير المنطقة خلال اللقاء بأهمية البيانات والمؤشرات الإحصائية في دعم صناعة القرار وتعزيز كفاءة التخطيط التنموي، مشيرًا إلى الدور المحوري للمخرجات الإحصائية في قياس مستوى الأداء وتوجيه مسارات التنمية في مختلف القطاعات.

وتسلّم نائب أمير حائل تقرير «حائل في أرقام 2025» الذي يتضمّن أبرز نتائج المسوح والدراسات الإحصائية التي نفذتها الهيئة في المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والمعرفية والبيئية، إضافة إلى البيانات التي تعكس الأنشطة والخدمات المقدمة من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص في المنطقة.

وأعرب المهندس المخيدش عن تقديره لدعم نائب أمير المنطقة لأعمال الهيئة، مؤكدًا حرص الفرع على مواصلة جهوده في توفير بيانات دقيقة ومؤشرات موثوقة تسهم في تعزيز التنمية الشاملة في حائل.