The Deputy Emir of the Hail Region, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mqren bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the Director of the General Authority for Statistics branch in the region, Engineer Faiz bin Abdullah Al-Mukhaydish.

During the meeting, the Deputy Emir emphasized the importance of data and statistical indicators in supporting decision-making and enhancing the efficiency of developmental planning, pointing out the pivotal role of statistical outputs in measuring performance levels and guiding development paths across various sectors.

The Deputy Emir of Hail received the report "Hail in Numbers 2025," which includes the most significant results of surveys and statistical studies conducted by the authority in the economic, social, knowledge, and environmental fields, in addition to data reflecting the activities and services provided by government entities and the private sector in the region.

Engineer Al-Mukhaydish expressed his appreciation for the Deputy Emir's support for the authority's work, affirming the branch's commitment to continuing its efforts in providing accurate data and reliable indicators that contribute to enhancing comprehensive development in Hail.