هنأ نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، طلاب وطالبات المنطقة الشرقية الحاصلين على جوائز دولية في عدد من الأولمبيادات والمسابقات العلمية، مشيداً بما حققوه من إنجازات تعكس تميزهم العلمي وما يتمتعون به من إمكانات وقدرات، أسهمت في تحقيق هذه النتائج المشرفة، متمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح، ومزيداً من الإنجازات في مسيرتهم العلمية.
جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير، يرافقها طلاب وطالبات المنطقة الحاصلون على جوائز دولية.
وقدمت المهاشير لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضا عن أبرز مشاركات الطلبة والطالبات في المحافل العلمية الدولية، والإنجازات التي حققوها في عدد من الأولمبيادات والمسابقات، شملت ميداليات ذهبية وفضية وبرونزية وبلاتينية في أولمبيادات العلوم النووية والذكاء الاصطناعي والمواصفات والفيزياء والرياضيات والمعلوماتية، مما يعكس ما يتمتع به أبناء وبنات المنطقة من قدرات وإمكانات علمية متميزة.
ورفعت المهاشير الشكر لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على متابعته واهتمامه.
The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, congratulated the male and female students of the Eastern Province who have won international awards in several Olympiads and scientific competitions, praising their achievements that reflect their academic excellence and the capabilities and talents they possess, which contributed to achieving these commendable results. He wished them continued success and more accomplishments in their academic journey.
This came during his reception in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today (Wednesday) of the Director General of Education in the Eastern Province, Dr. Munira bint Badr Al-Muhashir, accompanied by the students of the region who have won international awards.
Al-Muhashir presented to the Deputy Emir an overview of the students' participation in international scientific forums and the achievements they have made in several Olympiads and competitions, which included gold, silver, bronze, and platinum medals in the Olympiads of nuclear sciences, artificial intelligence, specifications, physics, mathematics, and informatics, reflecting the distinguished scientific capabilities and potentials of the sons and daughters of the region.
Al-Muhashir expressed her gratitude to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province for his follow-up and interest.