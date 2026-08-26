The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, congratulated the male and female students of the Eastern Province who have won international awards in several Olympiads and scientific competitions, praising their achievements that reflect their academic excellence and the capabilities and talents they possess, which contributed to achieving these commendable results. He wished them continued success and more accomplishments in their academic journey.

This came during his reception in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today (Wednesday) of the Director General of Education in the Eastern Province, Dr. Munira bint Badr Al-Muhashir, accompanied by the students of the region who have won international awards.

Al-Muhashir presented to the Deputy Emir an overview of the students' participation in international scientific forums and the achievements they have made in several Olympiads and competitions, which included gold, silver, bronze, and platinum medals in the Olympiads of nuclear sciences, artificial intelligence, specifications, physics, mathematics, and informatics, reflecting the distinguished scientific capabilities and potentials of the sons and daughters of the region.

Al-Muhashir expressed her gratitude to the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province for his follow-up and interest.