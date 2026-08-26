هنأ نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، طلاب وطالبات المنطقة الشرقية الحاصلين على جوائز دولية في عدد من الأولمبيادات والمسابقات العلمية، مشيداً بما حققوه من إنجازات تعكس تميزهم العلمي وما يتمتعون به من إمكانات وقدرات، أسهمت في تحقيق هذه النتائج المشرفة، متمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق والنجاح، ومزيداً من الإنجازات في مسيرتهم العلمية.

جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير، يرافقها طلاب وطالبات المنطقة الحاصلون على جوائز دولية.

وقدمت المهاشير لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية عرضا عن أبرز مشاركات الطلبة والطالبات في المحافل العلمية الدولية، والإنجازات التي حققوها في عدد من الأولمبيادات والمسابقات، شملت ميداليات ذهبية وفضية وبرونزية وبلاتينية في أولمبيادات العلوم النووية والذكاء الاصطناعي والمواصفات والفيزياء والرياضيات والمعلوماتية، مما يعكس ما يتمتع به أبناء وبنات المنطقة من قدرات وإمكانات علمية متميزة.

ورفعت المهاشير الشكر لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على متابعته واهتمامه.