بعد الإشكالات التي صاحبت تسجيل ونقل طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام منذ بدء إطلاق خدمة النقل إلكترونياً من حسابات أولياء الأمور في نظام «نور»، سارعت بعض إدارات التعليم في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية إلى تخصيص مقار ومراكز دعم لاستكمال قبول الطلاب والطالبات وتسهيل إجراءات النقل بين المدارس بما يحقق الاستقرار النفسي والاجتماعي للطلبة وأولياء أمورهم.
ويأتي التحرّك في خطوة عدها العاملون في الميدان التربوي عودة إلى خطابات القبول اليدوية التي كانت معمولاً بها في السابق بعد تعثر عملية النقل الإلكتروني.
يشار إلى أن وزارة التعليم أطلقت في 16 أغسطس الجاري خدمة النقل الإلكتروني لأولياء الأمور لمن يرغب في نقل أبنائهم وبناتهم الطلبة من مدارسهم الحالية إلى مدارس أخرى، وفق الضوابط والإجراءات المعتمدة.
وبيّنت الوزارة أنه يتعين تسجيل الدخول عبر بوابة التعليم لخدمات وزارة التعليم من خلال الدخول الموحد لوزارة التعليم، أو عبر النفاذ الوطني الموحد، ومن ثم اختيار التابعين المراد نقلهم وتحديد مدارسهم الجديدة وتعبئة نموذج طلب النقل، ومن ثم إرساله إلى القسم المعني في إدارة التعليم ليتسنى معرفة الشواغر في المدارس الجديدة لاعتماد النقل رسمياً دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة المدرسة.
وكانت «عكاظ» نشرت في عددها الصادر في 12 ربيع الأول 1448 الموافق 25 أغسطس 2026 تحت عنوان «التعليم تشترط وجود شواغر.. نقل الطلاب رقمياً يثير الجدل» تناولت فيه جدل نقل الطلاب إلكترونياً بين المدارس مع بداية العام الدراسي، وتعثّر بعض أولياء الأمور في استخدام خدمة النقل عبر الأنظمة الإلكترونية، وما تبع ذلك من نقاشات حول كفاءة المنصات الرقمية وغياب البدائل الورقية عند حدوث أعطال.
After the issues that accompanied the registration and transfer of male and female students in general education since the launch of the electronic transfer service from parents' accounts in the "Noor" system, some education administrations in various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia hastened to allocate locations and support centers to complete the acceptance of students and facilitate the transfer procedures between schools, achieving psychological and social stability for the students and their parents.
ضوئية لما نشر في «عكاظ» عن تعثر نقل الطلاب والطالبات
This move is seen by those working in the educational field as a return to the manual acceptance letters that were previously in use after the electronic transfer process faced difficulties.
It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Education launched on August 16 of this month the electronic transfer service for parents wishing to transfer their sons and daughters from their current schools to other schools, according to the approved regulations and procedures.
The ministry indicated that it is necessary to log in through the education portal for the services of the Ministry of Education via the unified login for the Ministry of Education, or through the unified national access, then select the dependents to be transferred, specify their new schools, fill out the transfer request form, and then send it to the relevant department in the education administration to ascertain the vacancies in the new schools for the transfer to be officially approved without the need to visit the school.
Al-Okaz published in its issue dated 12 Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 corresponding to August 25, 2026, under the title "Education Requires Vacancies... Digital Student Transfers Spark Controversy," discussing the debate over electronic student transfers between schools at the beginning of the academic year, and the difficulties some parents faced in using the transfer service through electronic systems, along with the ensuing discussions about the efficiency of digital platforms and the absence of paper alternatives in case of malfunctions.