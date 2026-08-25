بعد الإشكالات التي صاحبت تسجيل ونقل طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام منذ بدء إطلاق خدمة النقل إلكترونياً من حسابات أولياء الأمور في نظام «نور»، سارعت بعض إدارات التعليم في مناطق ومحافظات السعودية إلى تخصيص مقار ومراكز دعم لاستكمال قبول الطلاب والطالبات وتسهيل إجراءات النقل بين المدارس بما يحقق الاستقرار النفسي والاجتماعي للطلبة وأولياء أمورهم.

ويأتي التحرّك في خطوة عدها العاملون في الميدان التربوي عودة إلى خطابات القبول اليدوية التي كانت معمولاً بها في السابق بعد تعثر عملية النقل الإلكتروني.

يشار إلى أن وزارة التعليم أطلقت في 16 أغسطس الجاري خدمة النقل الإلكتروني لأولياء الأمور لمن يرغب في نقل أبنائهم وبناتهم الطلبة من مدارسهم الحالية إلى مدارس أخرى، وفق الضوابط والإجراءات المعتمدة.

وبيّنت الوزارة أنه يتعين تسجيل الدخول عبر بوابة التعليم لخدمات وزارة التعليم من خلال الدخول الموحد لوزارة التعليم، أو عبر النفاذ الوطني الموحد، ومن ثم اختيار التابعين المراد نقلهم وتحديد مدارسهم الجديدة وتعبئة نموذج طلب النقل، ومن ثم إرساله إلى القسم المعني في إدارة التعليم ليتسنى معرفة الشواغر في المدارس الجديدة لاعتماد النقل رسمياً دون الحاجة إلى مراجعة المدرسة.

وكانت «عكاظ» نشرت في عددها الصادر في 12 ربيع الأول 1448 الموافق 25 أغسطس 2026 تحت عنوان «التعليم تشترط وجود شواغر.. نقل الطلاب رقمياً يثير الجدل» تناولت فيه جدل نقل الطلاب إلكترونياً بين المدارس مع بداية العام الدراسي، وتعثّر بعض أولياء الأمور في استخدام خدمة النقل عبر الأنظمة الإلكترونية، وما تبع ذلك من نقاشات حول كفاءة المنصات الرقمية وغياب البدائل الورقية عند حدوث أعطال.