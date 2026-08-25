ارتفعت أسعار الكهرباء في فرنسا لتسجل أعلى مستوى لها منذ شهر، حيث من المتوقع أن تسجل البلاد انخفاضاً حاداً في إنتاج طاقة الرياح مع مطلع شهر سبتمبر القادم، ما سيؤدي إلى حدوث نقص في الإمدادات الإقليمية. وزادت أسعار الكهرباء في فرنسا للشهر القادم بنسبة تصل إلى 7.8%، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بينما ارتفعت أسعار الكهرباء في ألمانيا بنسبة تصل إلى 3.4%.

وأفادت وكالة "بلومبرغ" للأنباء، اليوم، بأن أسعار الكهرباء في ألمانيا سجلت أعلى مستوى لها منذ ثلاثة أعوام. وبينما من المتوقع أن يبلغ إنتاج طاقة الرياح في فرنسا ذروته عند 12 غيغاواط يوم (الجمعة) القادمة، تتوقع "بلومبرغ" تسجيل إنتاج يبلغ حجمه نحو 1 غيغاواط فقط في مطلع سبتمبر القادم.


ارتفاع حاد


وكانت أسعار الكهرباء في الأسواق الفورية بفرنسا وألمانيا قد شهدت ارتفاعاً حاداً، اليوم، إذ أدت موجة الطقس الحار إلى زيادة قياسية في الطلب على الطاقة لأغراض التبريد، بالتزامن مع تراجع معدلات الإنتاج. وبلغت الأسعار ذروتها عند نحو 228 يورو لكل ميغاواط ساعة في ألمانيا و229 يورو في فرنسا بين الثامنة والتاسعة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، وهو التوقيت الذي يشهد غياب إنتاج الطاقة الشمسية وتصاعد تشغيل مكيفات الهواء، لتسجل الأسعار قفزة بنحو 15% و20% على التوالي مقارنة بمستويات اليوم السابق.


ضغوط متزايدة


وتواجه الدولتان ضغوطاً متزايدة مع توقعات بوصول درجات الحرارة إلى مستويات قياسية تقارب 40 درجة مئوية خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، ما يدفع المنازل والشركات لتكثيف استهلاك الطاقة.


قيود تشغيل صارمة


وفي المقابل، يواجه الأسطول النووي الفرنسي، الذي يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لتصدير الكهرباء إلى دول الجوار الأوروبي، قيوداً تشغيلية صارمة؛ إذ أدى ارتفاع درجات حرارة مياه الأنهار إلى تقييد قدرة المفاعلات على استخدامها في عمليات التبريد القانونية. وأجبرت هذه الظروف البيئية عدة محطات على خفض قدراتها الإنتاجية أو التوقف الكامل عن العمل.