Electricity prices in France have risen to their highest level in a month, with the country expected to see a sharp decline in wind energy production at the beginning of September, which will lead to a shortage in regional supplies. Electricity prices in France for the upcoming month have increased by up to 7.8% today (Tuesday), while electricity prices in Germany have risen by up to 3.4%.

Bloomberg News reported today that electricity prices in Germany have reached their highest level in three years. While wind energy production in France is expected to peak at 12 gigawatts this coming Friday, Bloomberg predicts that production will only reach about 1 gigawatt at the beginning of September.



Sharp Increase



Electricity prices in the spot markets of France and Germany experienced a sharp increase today, as a heatwave led to a record rise in energy demand for cooling purposes, coinciding with a decline in production rates. Prices peaked at around 228 euros per megawatt-hour in Germany and 229 euros in France between 8 PM and 9 PM local time, a period characterized by the absence of solar energy production and increased operation of air conditioners, resulting in price jumps of about 15% and 20% respectively compared to the previous day's levels.



Increasing Pressures



Both countries are facing increasing pressures with forecasts predicting temperatures to reach record levels close to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, prompting homes and businesses to intensify energy consumption.



Strict Operating Restrictions



In contrast, the French nuclear fleet, which is the cornerstone for exporting electricity to neighboring European countries, is facing strict operating restrictions; the rise in river water temperatures has limited the reactors' ability to use them for legal cooling processes. These environmental conditions have forced several plants to reduce their production capacities or completely cease operations.