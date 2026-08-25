ارتفعت أسعار الكهرباء في فرنسا لتسجل أعلى مستوى لها منذ شهر، حيث من المتوقع أن تسجل البلاد انخفاضاً حاداً في إنتاج طاقة الرياح مع مطلع شهر سبتمبر القادم، ما سيؤدي إلى حدوث نقص في الإمدادات الإقليمية. وزادت أسعار الكهرباء في فرنسا للشهر القادم بنسبة تصل إلى 7.8%، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بينما ارتفعت أسعار الكهرباء في ألمانيا بنسبة تصل إلى 3.4%.
وأفادت وكالة "بلومبرغ" للأنباء، اليوم، بأن أسعار الكهرباء في ألمانيا سجلت أعلى مستوى لها منذ ثلاثة أعوام. وبينما من المتوقع أن يبلغ إنتاج طاقة الرياح في فرنسا ذروته عند 12 غيغاواط يوم (الجمعة) القادمة، تتوقع "بلومبرغ" تسجيل إنتاج يبلغ حجمه نحو 1 غيغاواط فقط في مطلع سبتمبر القادم.
ارتفاع حاد
وكانت أسعار الكهرباء في الأسواق الفورية بفرنسا وألمانيا قد شهدت ارتفاعاً حاداً، اليوم، إذ أدت موجة الطقس الحار إلى زيادة قياسية في الطلب على الطاقة لأغراض التبريد، بالتزامن مع تراجع معدلات الإنتاج. وبلغت الأسعار ذروتها عند نحو 228 يورو لكل ميغاواط ساعة في ألمانيا و229 يورو في فرنسا بين الثامنة والتاسعة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، وهو التوقيت الذي يشهد غياب إنتاج الطاقة الشمسية وتصاعد تشغيل مكيفات الهواء، لتسجل الأسعار قفزة بنحو 15% و20% على التوالي مقارنة بمستويات اليوم السابق.
ضغوط متزايدة
وتواجه الدولتان ضغوطاً متزايدة مع توقعات بوصول درجات الحرارة إلى مستويات قياسية تقارب 40 درجة مئوية خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، ما يدفع المنازل والشركات لتكثيف استهلاك الطاقة.
قيود تشغيل صارمة
وفي المقابل، يواجه الأسطول النووي الفرنسي، الذي يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لتصدير الكهرباء إلى دول الجوار الأوروبي، قيوداً تشغيلية صارمة؛ إذ أدى ارتفاع درجات حرارة مياه الأنهار إلى تقييد قدرة المفاعلات على استخدامها في عمليات التبريد القانونية. وأجبرت هذه الظروف البيئية عدة محطات على خفض قدراتها الإنتاجية أو التوقف الكامل عن العمل.
Electricity prices in France have risen to their highest level in a month, with the country expected to see a sharp decline in wind energy production at the beginning of September, which will lead to a shortage in regional supplies. Electricity prices in France for the upcoming month have increased by up to 7.8% today (Tuesday), while electricity prices in Germany have risen by up to 3.4%.
Bloomberg News reported today that electricity prices in Germany have reached their highest level in three years. While wind energy production in France is expected to peak at 12 gigawatts this coming Friday, Bloomberg predicts that production will only reach about 1 gigawatt at the beginning of September.
Sharp Increase
Electricity prices in the spot markets of France and Germany experienced a sharp increase today, as a heatwave led to a record rise in energy demand for cooling purposes, coinciding with a decline in production rates. Prices peaked at around 228 euros per megawatt-hour in Germany and 229 euros in France between 8 PM and 9 PM local time, a period characterized by the absence of solar energy production and increased operation of air conditioners, resulting in price jumps of about 15% and 20% respectively compared to the previous day's levels.
Increasing Pressures
Both countries are facing increasing pressures with forecasts predicting temperatures to reach record levels close to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, prompting homes and businesses to intensify energy consumption.
Strict Operating Restrictions
In contrast, the French nuclear fleet, which is the cornerstone for exporting electricity to neighboring European countries, is facing strict operating restrictions; the rise in river water temperatures has limited the reactors' ability to use them for legal cooling processes. These environmental conditions have forced several plants to reduce their production capacities or completely cease operations.