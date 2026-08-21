بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لملك المملكة المغربية محمد السادس، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الشباب المجيد لبلاده.
وأعرب خادم الحرمين الشريفين عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة مماثلة للملك محمد السادس بهذه المناسبة، عبّر فيها عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the King of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohammed VI, on the occasion of the anniversary of the glorious Youth Day of his country.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, ongoing progress and prosperity.
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a congratulatory message to King Mohammed VI on this occasion, in which he expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, further progress and prosperity.