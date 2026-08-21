بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لملك المملكة المغربية محمد السادس، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الشباب المجيد لبلاده.

وأعرب خادم الحرمين الشريفين عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة مماثلة للملك محمد السادس بهذه المناسبة، عبّر فيها عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لجلالته، ولحكومة وشعب المملكة المغربية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.