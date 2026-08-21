The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the King of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohammed VI, on the occasion of the anniversary of the glorious Youth Day of his country.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a congratulatory message to King Mohammed VI on this occasion, in which he expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, further progress and prosperity.