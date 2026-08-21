أكملت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة جازان استعداداتها لانطلاقة العام الدراسي الجديد 1448هـ؛ حيث تستقبل 2618 مدرسة، بعد غدٍ الأحد، أكثر من 364 ألف طالب وطالبة في مختلف مراحل التعليم، ضمن خطط شاملة تهدف إلى ضمان بداية تعليمية جادة وآمنة، ومتابعة جاهزية المدارس من القيادات التعليمية ومديري الإدارات والأقسام والمشرفين والمشرفات.

وأوضحت الإدارة أن أكثر من 30 ألف معلم ومعلمة أنهوا استعداداتهم لبدء مهامهم التعليمية مع انطلاق الدراسة، فيما تم قبول 18 ألف طفل وطفلة في رياض الأطفال، لتصل نسبة الالتحاق بالطفولة المبكرة إلى 57%. كما تضم المنطقة 12 مجمعًا تعليميًا يقدم خدمات التعليم المستمر، بما يُعزز فرص التعلم ويواكب احتياجات المجتمع التعليمي في المنطقة.

وأكدت الإدارة أهمية البداية الجادة منذ اليوم الدراسي الأول، من خلال تفعيل مبادرات المدارس وبرامج استقبال الطلاب؛ بما في ذلك برامج التهيئة الإرشادية والأسبوع التمهيدي، إلى جانب تعزيز مشاركة الأسرة والمجتمع في دعم الطلاب وتهيئتهم للعام الدراسي الجديد، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة تعليمية محفزة وآمنة.

وفي إطار الاستعدادات الشاملة، أعدّت الإدارة خطة متكاملة للعودة إلى الدراسة ضمن خطة وزارة التعليم، تضمنت حزمة من البرامج والمنتجات الإعلامية والتوعوية الموجهة للمجتمع ومنسوبي التعليم والطلاب والطالبات، بهدف تعزيز الجاهزية وتهيئة البيئة المدرسية لانطلاقة العام الدراسي الجديد، وضمان انضباط العملية التعليمية منذ اليوم الأول.