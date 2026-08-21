The General Administration of Education in the Jazan Region has completed its preparations for the start of the new academic year 1448 AH; as 2,618 schools will receive more than 364,000 male and female students in various stages of education this coming Sunday, as part of comprehensive plans aimed at ensuring a serious and safe educational beginning, and monitoring the readiness of schools by educational leaders, department and section directors, and supervisors.

The administration clarified that more than 30,000 male and female teachers have completed their preparations to begin their educational tasks with the start of the school year, while 18,000 children have been accepted into kindergartens, bringing the enrollment rate in early childhood to 57%. The region also includes 12 educational complexes that provide continuous education services, enhancing learning opportunities and meeting the educational community's needs in the area.

The administration emphasized the importance of a serious start from the very first school day by activating school initiatives and student reception programs; including guidance preparation programs and the introductory week, in addition to enhancing family and community participation in supporting students and preparing them for the new academic year, contributing to providing a stimulating and safe educational environment.

As part of the comprehensive preparations, the administration has developed an integrated plan for returning to school within the Ministry of Education's framework, which includes a package of media and awareness programs directed at the community, educational staff, and students, aimed at enhancing readiness and preparing the school environment for the start of the new academic year, and ensuring the discipline of the educational process from the very first day.