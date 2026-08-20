نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، كرّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز الفائزين بمسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره في دورتها الـ46، خلال الحفل الختامي الذي نظمته وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، في رحاب المسجد الحرام، بحضور أمراء ومسؤولين ووزير الشؤون الإسلامية والأوقاف بجمهورية المالديف الدكتور محمد شهيم علي سعيد، والنائب الأول للجنة الشؤون الدينية التابعة لمجلس وزراء جمهورية أوزبكستان مقصودوف دافرونبك، وعدد من أئمة الحرمين الشريفين، وأعضاء لجنة التحكيم، ورؤساء وممثلي الوفود المشاركة، وعدد من المسؤولين.


شاهد راسخ على رسالة السعودية

نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، خلال حضورهما الحفل. (متداولة).

نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، خلال حضورهما الحفل. (متداولة).

وألقى وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد المشرف العام على المسابقات القرآنية المحلية والدولية الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ كلمة أكد فيها أن مسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية، بما تحمله من اسم الملك المؤسس، وما تقام فيه من جوار بيت الله الحرام، وما تجمعه من أبناء المسلمين من أنحاء العالم، تمثل شاهداً راسخاً على رسالة المملكة العربية السعودية في خدمة القرآن الكريم ورعاية حفظته وتكريم أهله وإبراز أثره في جمع القلوب على الهدى والخير.


وقال: «من جوار البيت العتيق، وفي رحاب البلد الأمين، نحتفي الليلة بختام مسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره في دورتها الـ46، في محفل قرآني عريق تلتقي فيه قداسة المكان، ورفعة المقصد، وسمو الغاية».


عناية القيادة بكتاب الله


وأكد أن تشريف الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز للحفل، نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين، يأتي امتداداً للعناية الكريمة التي يوليها خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، لكتاب الله تعالى وحفظته وخدمته ونشره وتعليمه وتكريم أهله.


وأشار الوزير إلى أن القرآن الكريم هو كتاب الهداية ومنبع الرحمة وسبيل العزة، مستشهداً بقول الله تعالى: ﴿إِنَّ هَذَا الْقُرْآنَ يَهْدِي لِلَّتِي هِيَ أَقْوَمُ﴾، وقوله سبحانه: ﴿كِتَابٌ أَنْزَلْنَاهُ إِلَيْكَ مُبَارَكٌ لِيَدَّبَّرُوا آيَاتِهِ وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ أُولُو الْأَلْبَابِ﴾، مؤكداً أنه ليس أعظم من القرآن شرفاً، ولا أجل من خدمته عملاً، ولا أكرم من حملته منزلة.


تسخير الإمكانات لخدمة القرآن الكريم


وبيّن أن المملكة العربية السعودية سخرت إمكاناتها لخدمة القرآن الكريم منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن -طيب الله ثراه- وحتى هذا العهد الزاهر.


وأوضح أن الدورة الـ46 جاءت مميزة في أثرها، واسعة في مشاركتها، متقدمة في تنظيمها، إذ بلغ عدد المشاركين والمشاركات فيها 334 متسابقاً ومتسابقة يمثلون 133 دولة من مختلف أنحاء العالم، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الدورة شهدت نقلة تاريخية بإضافة قسم خاص بالمتسابقات لأول مرة في تاريخ المسابقة، في دلالة على شمول العناية بحفظة كتاب الله من البنين والبنات، واتساع أثر المسابقة وتجديد مسيرتها بما يليق بمكانتها الدولية.


ارتفاع قيمة جوائز المسابقة


ولفت الوزير إلى أن وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد عملت خلال الأعوام الثمانية الماضية على تطوير المسابقة والارتقاء بها، حتى ارتفع عدد الفائزين من 12 إلى 50 فائزاً وفائزة، وارتفعت قيمة الجوائز من 1.145.000 ريال إلى 10.200.000 ريال، تكريماً لأهل القرآن وتشجيعاً لحفظته وتعزيزاً لمكانة المسابقة بين المحافل القرآنية الدولية.


ووجّه حديثه للمتسابقين، مهنئاً الفائزين بهذا التكريم وجميع المشاركين بشرف المنافسة في كتاب الله، مؤكداً أن مقامهم لا يقاس بجائزة تُسلّم ولا بمركز يُعلن، بل بما أودعه الله في صدورهم من كلامه وما شرّفهم به من حمل آياته، داعياً المتسابقين إلى أن يكون القرآن رفيقهم في حياتهم وهاديهم في أقوالهم وأعمالهم، وأن يتعاهدوه تلاوةً وحفظاً وتدبراً وعملاً، كما ثمّن جهود أصحاب الفضيلة أعضاء لجنة التحكيم وما بذلوه من جهد مبارك وعمل علمي دقيق في تحكيم المسابقة وفق معايير واضحة ومنهجية محكمة، سائلاً الله أن يجعل ذلك في موازين حسناتهم.


خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين


وفي ختام كلمته، رفع الوزير أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على رعايتهما الكريمة وعنايتهما المتواصلة بكتاب الله تعالى وخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.


كما قدم الشكر والتقدير لنائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، على تشريفه الحفل نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ومشاركته أهل القرآن فرحتهم وتشجيعه أبناءه المتسابقين، داعياً الله أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وإيمانها وعزها واستقرارها، وأن يتغمد الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن بواسع رحمته، وأن يجزيه خير الجزاء على ما أسس من خير أثمر دولة خادمة للقرآن، راعية للحرمين الشريفين.


وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الفائزين في فروع مسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره، إلى جانب تكريم أعضاء لجنة التحكيم، وسط أجواء إيمانية في رحاب المسجد الحرام جسدت عناية المملكة بكتاب الله الكريم وحفظته من مختلف دول العالم.


وتأتي الدورة الـ46 امتداداً للتطوير النوعي الذي تشهده مسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية، وتأكيداً لريادة المملكة العربية السعودية وعنايتها بكتاب الله الكريم وحفظته، وتعزيزاً لمكانة المسابقة بوصفها إحدى أعرق وأكبر المسابقات القرآنية الدولية.