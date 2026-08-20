On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran in its 46th edition, during the closing ceremony organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance, in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque, in the presence of princes, officials, and the Minister of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Muhammad Shaheem Ali Saeed, the First Deputy of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Cabinet of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Maqsudov Dafronbek, a number of Imams of the Two Holy Mosques, members of the judging committee, heads and representatives of participating delegations, and several officials.



A Firm Witness to Saudi Arabia's Message

نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، خلال حضورهما الحفل. (متداولة).

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance, who oversees local and international Quranic competitions, Sheikh Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the King Abdulaziz International Competition, bearing the name of the founding king and held in the vicinity of the Sacred House of Allah, gathering Muslims from around the world, represents a firm witness to the message of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the Holy Quran, caring for its memorizers, honoring its people, and highlighting its impact in uniting hearts towards guidance and goodness.



He said: "From the vicinity of the ancient house, in the sacred land, we celebrate tonight the conclusion of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran in its 46th edition, in a prestigious Quranic gathering where the sanctity of the place meets the nobility of the purpose and the sublimity of the goal."



The Leadership's Care for the Book of Allah



He emphasized that the honor of Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz attending the ceremony, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, extends the generous care that King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, give to the Book of Allah, its memorizers, its service, dissemination, teaching, and honoring its people.



The minister pointed out that the Holy Quran is the Book of guidance, the source of mercy, and the path to dignity, citing the words of Allah: ﴿Indeed, this Quran guides to that which is most suitable﴾, and His saying: ﴿A Book We have sent down to you, blessed, that they may reflect upon its verses and that those of understanding would be reminded﴾, affirming that there is nothing more honorable than the Quran, no greater work than serving it, and no more esteemed status than that of its bearers.



Utilizing Resources to Serve the Holy Quran



He indicated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has utilized its resources to serve the Holy Quran since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - may Allah have mercy on him - until this prosperous era.



He explained that the 46th edition was distinguished in its impact, broad in its participation, and advanced in its organization, with the number of participants reaching 334 contestants representing 133 countries from around the world, noting that this edition witnessed a historic shift by adding a special section for female contestants for the first time in the competition's history, indicating the comprehensive care for the memorizers of the Book of Allah from both boys and girls, and the expansion of the competition's impact and renewal of its path in a manner befitting its international status.



Increase in the Value of Competition Prizes



The minister pointed out that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance has worked over the past eight years to develop and elevate the competition, increasing the number of winners from 12 to 50, and raising the value of the prizes from 1,145,000 riyals to 10,200,000 riyals, in honor of the people of the Quran, encouraging its memorizers, and enhancing the competition's status among international Quranic events.



He addressed the contestants, congratulating the winners on this honor and all participants for the privilege of competing in the Book of Allah, affirming that their status is not measured by a prize awarded or a rank announced, but by what Allah has placed in their hearts of His words and what He has honored them with in carrying His verses, calling on the contestants to make the Quran their companion in their lives and their guide in their words and actions, and to nurture it through recitation, memorization, contemplation, and practice. He also appreciated the efforts of the honorable members of the judging committee for their blessed efforts and precise scientific work in judging the competition according to clear standards and a rigorous methodology, asking Allah to place that in their scales of good deeds.



Serving Islam and Muslims



At the end of his speech, the minister expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for their generous sponsorship and continuous care for the Book of Allah and for serving Islam and Muslims.



He also extended his thanks and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, for honoring the ceremony on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, sharing in the joy of the people of the Quran, and encouraging his competing children, praying to Allah to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to continue to bless the Kingdom with security, faith, dignity, and stability, and to envelop King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman in His vast mercy, and to reward him with the best reward for what he established of goodness that has borne a state that serves the Quran and cares for the Two Holy Mosques.



At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, honored the winners in the branches of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran, along with honoring the members of the judging committee, amidst a spiritual atmosphere in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque that embodied the Kingdom's care for the Holy Book and its memorizers from various countries around the world.



The 46th edition comes as an extension of the qualitative development witnessed by the King Abdulaziz International Competition, affirming the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its care for the Holy Book and its memorizers, and enhancing the status of the competition as one of the oldest and largest international Quranic competitions.