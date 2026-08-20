The Insurance Authority has directed health insurance companies in the Kingdom to offer a new insurance product that allows access to outpatient treatment services without the need for prior medical approvals. This step aims to address one of the most significant challenges faced by health insurance beneficiaries in recent years and to enhance accessibility to health services.

This product comes as an additional option within the current health insurance system, providing employers and policyholders with a broader space to choose the insurance coverage that best meets their needs, with availability for beneficiaries starting from November 1, 2026.

The CEO of the Insurance Authority, Engineer Naji Al-Faisal Al-Tamimi, explained that this directive aligns with the wise leadership's directives—may God protect it—aimed at alleviating burdens on citizens and improving quality of life, in accordance with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. He confirmed that the authority is working to lead the market towards offering insurance products that meet the needs of individuals and establishments, in line with the national strategy for the insurance sector.

Al-Tamimi added that the new product enhances beneficiaries' ability to access healthcare without delay and reflects the authority's commitment to developing the sector and increasing customer satisfaction, noting that requiring companies to provide this option is part of regulatory efforts aimed at improving the beneficiaries' experience and ensuring a diversity of insurance products.

The Insurance Authority urged all beneficiaries to file a complaint with the authority if any insurance company refuses to provide the new product upon request after the specified date, emphasizing its continued monitoring of companies' compliance and the application of regulations to ensure customer rights and the quality of services provided to them.