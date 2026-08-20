وجّهت هيئة التأمين شركات التأمين الصحي في المملكة بتقديم منتج تأميني جديد يتيح الحصول على خدمات العلاج في العيادات الخارجية دون الحاجة إلى موافقات طبية مسبقة، وذلك في خطوة تهدف إلى معالجة أحد أبرز التحديات التي واجهت مستفيدي التأمين الصحي خلال السنوات الماضية، وتعزيز سهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات الصحية.

ويأتي هذا المنتج كخيار إضافي ضمن منظومة التأمين الصحي الحالية، بما يمنح أرباب العمل وحملة الوثائق مساحة أوسع لاختيار التغطية التأمينية الأنسب لاحتياجاتهم، على أن يبدأ توفيره للمستفيدين اعتبارًا من 1 نوفمبر 2026م.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة التأمين المهندس ناجي الفيصل التميمي، أن هذا التوجيه يأتي انسجامًا مع توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة-حفظها الله- الرامية إلى تخفيف الأعباء على المواطنين والارتقاء بجودة الحياة، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. وأكد أن الهيئة تعمل على قيادة السوق نحو تقديم منتجات تأمينية تلبي احتياجات الأفراد والمنشآت، وتنسجم مع الاستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين.

وأضاف التميمي أن المنتج الجديد يعزز قدرة المستفيدين على الحصول على الرعاية الصحية دون تأخير، ويعكس التزام الهيئة بتطوير القطاع ورفع مستوى رضا العملاء، مشيرًا إلى أن إلزام الشركات بتوفير هذا الخيار يأتي ضمن جهود تنظيمية تهدف إلى تحسين تجربة المستفيدين وضمان تنوع المنتجات التأمينية.

ودعت هيئة التأمين جميع المستفيدين إلى تقديم شكوى للهيئة في حال امتناع أي شركة تأمين عن توفير المنتج الجديد عند طلبه بعد التاريخ المحدد، مؤكدة استمرارها في متابعة التزام الشركات وتطبيق الأنظمة بما يضمن حقوق العملاء وجودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم.