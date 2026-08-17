أوضحت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، انطلاقاً من دورها في تعزيز متطلبات السلامة العامة والوقاية من المخاطر، ورفع مستوى امتثال الجهات للاشتراطات التنظيمية، أهمية اشتراط الحصول على المنتج التأميني المتمثل في التأمين التعاوني تجاه الغير المعتمد عند إصدار أو تجديد التراخيص للأنشطة ذات الإخطار المرتفعة أو المكتظة بالجمهور.

تشمل المرحلة الأولى: مخازن المواد الكيميائية، وأنشطة تخزين الزيوت المستعملة، وأنشطة تخزين النفايات الطبية الخطرة، وأنشطة البيع بالجملة للخشب بجميع أنواعه، والمخازن العامة التي تضم مجموعة متنوعة من السلع، ومخازن إطارات السيارات، وصناعة الدهانات، وصناعة المنظفات الصناعية، وذلك وفق الأنظمة والإجراءات ذات العلاقة، باعتباره أحد المتطلبات الأساسية لاستكمال إجراءات الترخيص.

متطلبات معتمدة

ويأتي هذا الاشتراط بهدف ضمان جاهزية المنشآت للوفاء بالمتطلبات النظامية المعتمدة، إضافة إلى حفظ حقوق الأفراد والمنشآت والمتعاملين معها، وتقليل الأعباء المالية التي قد تنشأ عن الحوادث. كما أكدت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني أهمية التزام المنشآت والأنشطة المشمولة بالمرحلة الأولى باستيفاء متطلبات الحصول على المنتج التأميني التعاوني تجاه الغير قبل التقدم بطلب إصدار أو تجديد الترخيص، بما يعزز التكامل بين الجوانب الوقائية والتنظيمية والتأمينية.