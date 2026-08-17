The General Directorate of Civil Defense clarified, based on its role in enhancing public safety requirements and risk prevention, and raising the level of compliance of entities with regulatory conditions, the importance of obtaining the insurance product represented by cooperative insurance for third parties when issuing or renewing licenses for activities with high risks or crowded with the public.

The first phase includes: chemical storage facilities, activities related to the storage of used oils, activities related to the storage of hazardous medical waste, wholesale activities for all types of wood, general warehouses that include a variety of goods, tire storage facilities, paint manufacturing, and industrial detergent manufacturing, in accordance with the relevant regulations and procedures, as it is one of the essential requirements to complete the licensing procedures.



Approved Requirements



This requirement comes to ensure the readiness of facilities to meet the approved regulatory requirements, in addition to safeguarding the rights of individuals and entities and their dealings, and reducing the financial burdens that may arise from accidents. The General Directorate of Civil Defense also emphasized the importance of compliance by facilities and activities included in the first phase with the requirements for obtaining the cooperative insurance product for third parties before applying for the issuance or renewal of the license, which enhances the integration between preventive, regulatory, and insurance aspects.