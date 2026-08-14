The customs at Jeddah Islamic Port managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 58.6 kilograms of the drug methamphetamine (shabu) that was found hidden in one of the shipments arriving in the Kingdom via the port.

The spokesperson for the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that a shipment containing "men's shoes" arrived at Jeddah Islamic Port, and during the customs procedures, and upon inspection using security technologies and live means, that quantity of the substance was found hidden in the cavities of the shoes.

He indicated that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of those receiving the seized items inside the Kingdom, where three individuals were arrested. He affirmed that the authority, through all its customs outlets, is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, and stands vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such vices and other prohibited items, in coordination and cooperation with its partners, the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate for Drug Control.

The official spokesperson called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the authority at the designated number for security reports (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels in complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.