تمكّن جمرك ميناء جدة الإسلامي من إحباط محاولة تهريب 58.6 كيلوجرام من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو) ضُبطت مُخبأة في إحدى الإرساليات الواردة إلى المملكة عبر الميناء.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك حمود الحربي أنه وردت إرسالية عبر ميناء جدة الإسلامي تحتوي على «أحذية رجالية»، وعند خضوعها للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على تلك الكمية من المادة مُخبأة في تجويف الأحذية.

وبيّن أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات لضمان القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات داخل المملكة، حيث تم القبض عليهم والبالغ عددهم 3 أشخاص، مؤكدًا أن الهيئة عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات، وذلك بالتنسيق والتعاون مع شركائها وزارة الداخلية والمديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات.

ودعا المتحدث الرسمي الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني من خلال التواصل مع الهيئة على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) والرقم الدولي (009661910)، حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.