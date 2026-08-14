تمكّن جمرك ميناء جدة الإسلامي من إحباط محاولة تهريب 58.6 كيلوجرام من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدر (الشبو) ضُبطت مُخبأة في إحدى الإرساليات الواردة إلى المملكة عبر الميناء.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك حمود الحربي أنه وردت إرسالية عبر ميناء جدة الإسلامي تحتوي على «أحذية رجالية»، وعند خضوعها للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، عُثر على تلك الكمية من المادة مُخبأة في تجويف الأحذية.
وبيّن أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات لضمان القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات داخل المملكة، حيث تم القبض عليهم والبالغ عددهم 3 أشخاص، مؤكدًا أن الهيئة عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات، وذلك بالتنسيق والتعاون مع شركائها وزارة الداخلية والمديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات.
ودعا المتحدث الرسمي الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني من خلال التواصل مع الهيئة على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) والرقم الدولي (009661910)، حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The customs at Jeddah Islamic Port managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 58.6 kilograms of the drug methamphetamine (shabu) that was found hidden in one of the shipments arriving in the Kingdom via the port.
The spokesperson for the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that a shipment containing "men's shoes" arrived at Jeddah Islamic Port, and during the customs procedures, and upon inspection using security technologies and live means, that quantity of the substance was found hidden in the cavities of the shoes.
He indicated that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of those receiving the seized items inside the Kingdom, where three individuals were arrested. He affirmed that the authority, through all its customs outlets, is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, and stands vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such vices and other prohibited items, in coordination and cooperation with its partners, the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate for Drug Control.
The official spokesperson called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the authority at the designated number for security reports (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (009661910), as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Unified Customs System through these channels in complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant if the information provided is accurate.