يشهد العالم موجة حر غير مسبوقة تسبّبت في وفاة العشرات في دول أوروبية. ويؤكد علماء المناخ أن التغيّر المناخي لعب دوراً رئيسياً في زيادة شدة الظاهرة وتكرارها. وأصبحت موجات الحر أكثر قسوة وانتشاراً مقارنة بالعقود الماضية، ما يجعلها خطراً عالمياً يستدعي تعزيز إجراءات الوقاية والاستعداد. تتحوّل المركبات المغلقة المتوقفة تحت أشعة الشمس المباشرة مع الارتفاع القياسي في درجات الحرارة خلال الصيف إلى ما يشبه «الأفران الحرارية»، مما يجعلها خطراً حقيقياً غير مرئي للكثيرين.

جهات الاختصاص، أطلقت تحذيرات بخصوص بعض الأغراض اليومية البسيطة التي يتركها مالك المركبة داخلها، فتتحوّل فجأة إلى كارثة حرائق قد تؤدي بحياة من داخل المركبة وتتحوّل إلى «قنابل موقوتة»؛ وفي هذا الشأن صعّدت جهات الاختصاص تحذيراتها بعدم ترك بعض الممتلكات في السيارة مثل الهواتف المحمولة أو العبوات المضغوطة وولاعات السجائر والعطور؛ لأنها من أكثر المواد عرضة للانفجار أو الاشتعال نتيجة الارتفاع الكبير في درجات الحرارة.

الشواحن والعطور والولاعات

يحذّر خبراء في الدفاع المدني من بعض المواد الموجودة داخل المركبة التي تعد خطراً حقيقياًعند تركها بإهمال. وشدّد الخبير الأمني مدير الدفاع المدني في منطقة مكة المكرمة سابقاً اللواء المتقاعد عادل زمزمي، على ارتفاع درجة الحرارة بشدة في فصل الصيف، والذي يؤثر على بعض المتعلقات التي يتم تركها داخل السيارات، مثل بخاخات مزيل العرق ومعطرات الجو المضغوطة وعبوات العطر التي تحتوي على مواد كيميائية تتفاعل مع الحرارة، إضافة إلى بطاريات الليثيوم في أجهزة الجوال المحمول والشواحن.

وأشار اللواء زمزمي، إلى أن تلك المحتويات قد تنفجر نتيجة الضغط الزائد والحرارة الشديدة داخل المركبة، والتي تتحوّل إلى مصدر لحريق مستعر عند تفاعلها وتأثرها بتلك الدرجات العالية وتخلف ضرراً كبيراً بالسيارة ومحتوياتها. وبين أن بعض الموجودات في المركبة قد تبدو صغيرة وقد لا ينتبه إليها الشخص مثل ولاعات الغاز، فصغر حجمها يخفي خطورة غازها المضغوط الذي يتمدد سريعاً مع الحرارة حتى ينفجر، إضافة إلى عبوات مزيلات العرق المضغوطة التي تحتوي على غازات قابلة للاشتعال، وتتأثر بشكل مباشر بالضغط الحراري.

من البتر إلى الموت

الخبير الأمني اللواء المتقاعد عبدالله حسن جداوي، أشار من جانبه إلى تبعات ما تخلفه الحوادث من العبوات المضغوطة داخل المركبات، والتي تلحق أضراراً جسيمة عند انفجارها مثل الحريق وتأثر هيكل السيارة بشكل كبير وعند انفجارها بجوار الأشخاص قد تتسبّب في بتر أحد الأطراف أو الوفاة، لذا تحذّر الجهات المعنية كافة من تخزين هذه المواد في السيارة في كل الأحوال خصوصاً في موسم الصيف حيث تزيد درجات الحرارة.

وبين اللواء جداوي، أن سبب حدوث الانفجار في العبوات المضغوطة من عطور وولاعات وغيرها من العبوات، كونها معبأة بمواد مضغوطة أو غاز مسال تحت الضغط، وعند الضغط على الفوهة، يسمح هذا الضغط بطرد المنتج، والعلبة نفسها عادة ما تكون مصنوعة من الألومنيوم أو الفولاذ من أجل تحمل هذا الضغط الداخلي، لكن هذا الضغط هو الذي يجعل الرذاذ الجوي خطيراً بشكل خاص عند تعرضه للحرارة الشديدة، ويمكن أن يزيد الضغط بشكل كبير مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة، إذ يؤدي الارتفاع المفاجئ في الحرارة إلى تمدد الغاز وبالتالي تجاوز الحد الآمن، ما قد يؤدي إلى تمزقها أو انفجارها.

وحذّر اللواء جداوي، من بعض التفاصيل البسيطة التي يغفلها الكثير ومنها قوارير المياه البلاستيكية التي تتأثر بفعل الحرارة والشمس سريعاً وقد تعمل كعدسة تجميع لأشعة الشمس وتسبب حريقاً في المقاعد، وهو ما يحدث في بعض الغابات عند إهمال تلك العبوات البلاستيكية، إذ تعكس أشعة الشمس على الحشائش اليابسة وبالتالي اشتعالها.

هذه المواد خطرة

حذّرت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، من ترك المواد القابلة للاشتعال داخل المركبات خلال فصل الصيف، بالتزامن مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة في مختلف مناطق المملكة؛ لما قد يسبّبه ذلك من اندلاع حرائق تُعرّض الأرواح والممتلكات للخطر. ودعت إلى التأكد من خلو المركبات من الشواحن المتنقلة، وبطاريات الهواتف، والولاعات، وعبوات الغاز، والعطور، ومعقمات الأيدي السائلة، مشيرة إلى أن تعرّض هذه المواد لدرجات حرارة مرتفعة لفترات طويلة قد يؤدي إلى اشتعالها أو انفجارها. وشدّد الدفاع المدني على أهمية الالتزام بإرشادات السلامة الوقائية وعدم ترك أي مواد قابلة للاشتعال داخل المركبات؛ للحد من الحوادث المرتبطة بارتفاع درجات الحرارة، ومتابعة التعليمات الصادرة عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي. ودعا الدفاع المدني إلى التأكد التام من خلو المركبات من خمس مواد رئيسية تشكّل خطورة بالغة عند تعرضها لدرجات حرارة مرتفعة لفترات طويلة، من الشواحن المتنقلة، بطاريات الهواتف التي تتعرض لانتفاخ وانفجار مفاجئ. كما تتضمّن الممنوعات معقمات الأيدي السائلة التي تحتوي على نسب عالية من الكحول سريعة الاشتعال، وقوارير المياه البلاستيكية التي تعمل كعدسة تجميع لأشعة الشمس وتسبب حريقاً بالمقاعد.

إصابة في العين

أوضح أخصائي أول طب الأسرة الدكتور حمد عبدالرحمن العلوي، أن المواد الكيميائية الموجودة داخل بعض العبوات المضغوطة تتضمن مركبات عضوية متطايرة، وبمجرد إطلاقها يمكن أن تكون ضارة إذا تم استنشاقها أو ملامستها للجلد في مكان مغلق كالسيارة، وقد تؤثر بشكل مباشر على الجهاز التنفسي والعينين وقد تكون سبباً في تهيج الجلد.

وأكد الدكتور العلوي، أن انفجار بعض العبوات المضغوطة داخل المركبات عند وجود أشخاص بداخلها قد يكون سبباً في إصابتهم بحروق مختلفة الدرجات، وقد تكون سبباً في فقد أحد الأطراف أو العين، كما يمكن أن تخلف مشكلات صحية في الجهاز التنفسي بسبب تفاعلها مع درجات الحرارة وتغيّر خصائصها، لذا يفضل دوماً عدم تركها داخل المركبات خاصة عند ارتفاع درجات الحرارة في فصل الصيف.