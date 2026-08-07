The world is witnessing an unprecedented heatwave that has caused the deaths of dozens in European countries. Climate scientists confirm that climate change has played a major role in increasing the intensity and frequency of this phenomenon. Heatwaves have become harsher and more widespread compared to past decades, making them a global threat that necessitates enhanced preventive measures and preparedness. Closed vehicles parked under direct sunlight during the record-high temperatures of summer turn into what resemble "thermal ovens," posing a real and invisible danger to many.

Authorities have issued warnings regarding some simple everyday items that vehicle owners leave inside, which can suddenly turn into fire hazards that may endanger the lives of those inside the vehicle and become "ticking time bombs." In this regard, authorities have intensified their warnings against leaving certain belongings in the car, such as mobile phones, compressed containers, cigarette lighters, and perfumes, as these are among the most susceptible materials to explosion or ignition due to the significant rise in temperatures.

Chargers, perfumes, and lighters

Experts in civil defense warn about some materials found inside vehicles that pose a real danger when left unattended. Retired Major General Adel Zamzami, former director of civil defense in the Makkah region, emphasized the extreme rise in temperature during summer, which affects some belongings left inside cars, such as deodorant sprays, compressed air fresheners, and perfume bottles that contain chemicals that react to heat, in addition to lithium batteries in mobile devices and chargers.

General Zamzami pointed out that these contents can explode due to excessive pressure and extreme heat inside the vehicle, which can turn into a source of an intense fire when they react and are affected by those high temperatures, causing significant damage to the car and its contents. He noted that some items in the vehicle may seem small and go unnoticed by individuals, such as gas lighters, whose small size conceals the danger of their compressed gas that expands rapidly with heat until it explodes, in addition to compressed deodorant cans that contain flammable gases and are directly affected by thermal pressure.

From amputation to death

Security expert retired Major General Abdullah Hassan Jadawi pointed out the consequences of incidents involving compressed containers inside vehicles, which can cause severe damage when they explode, such as fire and significant structural damage to the vehicle. When they explode near people, they may cause amputation of limbs or even death. Therefore, all concerned authorities warn against storing these materials in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during the summer season when temperatures rise.

General Jadawi explained that the reason for explosions in compressed containers of perfumes, lighters, and other items is that they are filled with compressed materials or liquefied gas under pressure. When the nozzle is pressed, this pressure allows the product to be expelled, and the can itself is usually made of aluminum or steel to withstand this internal pressure. However, this pressure is what makes the aerosol dangerous, especially when exposed to extreme heat, and it can increase significantly with rising temperatures. A sudden increase in heat can cause the gas to expand, thus exceeding the safe limit, which may lead to rupture or explosion.

General Jadawi warned about some simple details that many overlook, including plastic water bottles that are quickly affected by heat and sunlight and can act as a lens to focus sunlight, causing fires in seats. This is what happens in some forests when those plastic containers are neglected, as they reflect sunlight onto dry grass, leading to ignition.

These materials are dangerous

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has warned against leaving flammable materials inside vehicles during the summer, coinciding with rising temperatures in various regions of the Kingdom, as this may lead to fires that endanger lives and property. It urged ensuring that vehicles are free of portable chargers, mobile phone batteries, lighters, gas containers, perfumes, and liquid hand sanitizers, noting that exposure of these materials to high temperatures for extended periods may lead to ignition or explosion. The Civil Defense emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and not leaving any flammable materials inside vehicles to reduce incidents related to rising temperatures, and to follow the instructions issued through official media and social media platforms. The Civil Defense called for complete assurance that vehicles are free of five main materials that pose significant danger when exposed to high temperatures for long periods, including portable chargers and mobile phone batteries that may swell and explode suddenly. Also included in the prohibitions are liquid hand sanitizers that contain high percentages of flammable alcohol, and plastic water bottles that act as a lens to focus sunlight and cause fires in seats.

Eye injury

Senior family medicine specialist Dr. Hamad Abdulrahman Al-Olwi explained that the chemicals found inside some compressed containers include volatile organic compounds, which can be harmful if inhaled or come into contact with the skin in an enclosed space like a car. They may directly affect the respiratory system and eyes and can cause skin irritation.

Dr. Al-Olwi confirmed that the explosion of some compressed containers inside vehicles when people are present may cause them to suffer burns of varying degrees and may lead to the loss of a limb or an eye. It can also cause health issues in the respiratory system due to their reaction to high temperatures and changes in their properties. Therefore, it is always preferable not to leave them inside vehicles, especially during the summer when temperatures rise.