أزالت قيادة حرس الحدود بمنطقة المدينة المنورة، مخلفات شاطئ العيقة وقاع البحر بمحافظة ينبع، ضمن حملة بيئية شارك فيها عدد من المتطوعين، بهدف تعزيز الوعي البيئي والمسؤولية المجتمعية.

وشملت الحملة تنظيف الشاطئ وأعماق البحر والمناطق المحيطة، بمشاركة منسوبي حرس الحدود والمتطوعين، في إطار ترسيخ مفاهيم الحفاظ على البيئة البحرية وتعزيز ثقافة التطوع والعمل الجماعي.

وتأتي هذه المبادرة ضمن سلسلة من الأنشطة التوعوية التي ينفذها حرس الحدود في مختلف مناطق المملكة، دعماً لحماية البيئة البحرية والساحلية، ونشر الوعي بأهمية صون الموارد الطبيعية.