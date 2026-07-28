The Border Guard leadership in the Medina region has removed debris from the Al-Aiqa beach and the seabed in Yanbu, as part of an environmental campaign that involved a number of volunteers, aimed at enhancing environmental awareness and community responsibility.

The campaign included cleaning the beach, the depths of the sea, and the surrounding areas, with the participation of Border Guard personnel and volunteers, as part of reinforcing the concepts of preserving the marine environment and promoting a culture of volunteering and teamwork.

This initiative is part of a series of awareness activities carried out by the Border Guard in various regions of the Kingdom, in support of protecting the marine and coastal environment, and raising awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources.