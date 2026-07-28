ليست الثأرية وتصفية حسابات تاريخية من منطق الدولة السيادية الحديثة المتصاعد من حولها مؤشر الرقمية، والمعنية حكوماتها بالمدنية، وتوفير البنى التحتية، واستجلاب الموارد المالية لرفع كفاءة وقدرات شعبها بالعِلم والتقنية، وتوليد فرص معيشية كريمة يتعلق الإنسان خلالها بالمستقبل ويعشق الحياة، ويرفض الاحتكام لمرويات حقب جاهلية مضى عليها مئات السنين.

ولعل نظام الملالي في طهران لم يستوعب الدروس، ولم يستوعب الواقع، بحكم أنه أُستولد في زمن ضبابي منذ نصف قرن، ولا استخلص العِبر من أحداث سابقة ولاحقة، فالاستمرار في الحلم بالإمبراطورية الفارسية هوس غير قابل للتحقق، لمنافاته واقع الجغرافيا، ولانزياح مراكز القوى، وهيمنة لغة السوق واقتصادات اللامفكر فيه، إضافةً إلى أن الشعب الإيراني المتشوف لثقافة التمدين والتحضر عبر مراراً وتكراراً عن رفضه الاحتكام للغة الاستفزاز، وإثارة الفتن، وإشعال الحرب التي لطالما اكتوى بنيران حماقتها ودفع ثمن لعنتها من قوت يومه.

ولا تزال دعوات التعقل، ورسائل الاحتكام لصوت العقل، وإعلاء شأن لغة المصالح تحاول جهدها في سبيل تفادي المزيد من خسارات تسببت بها حروب الأصالة والوكالات المستمدة من هوس متجدد بحلم بائد وفكرة بائسة، ولن يعم السلام إقليم الشرق الأوسط، ولن يتحقق للشعب الإيراني الشقيق طموحه في الأمن والتنمية إلا بتخلي الملالي عن أوهام التمدد، واستبعاد خطابات استعادة الثارات، والإصغاء لطموحات شعب مسالم بددت حكوماته ثرواته بأضغاث أحلام شيطانية.