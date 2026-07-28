Revenge and settling historical scores are not part of the logic of the modern sovereign state that is rising around it, indicated by the digital index, which its civil governments are concerned with, providing infrastructure, and attracting financial resources to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of its people through science and technology, and generating decent living opportunities that connect individuals to the future, allowing them to love life and reject reliance on narratives from ancient eras that have passed hundreds of years ago.

It seems that the mullah regime in Tehran has not absorbed the lessons, nor has it understood the reality, as it was born in a foggy time half a century ago, and it has not drawn lessons from past and subsequent events. The continued dream of the Persian Empire is an obsession that cannot be realized, as it contradicts the reality of geography, the shifting centers of power, and the dominance of market language and unthinkable economies. Additionally, the Iranian people, who aspire to a culture of civilization and urbanization, have repeatedly expressed their rejection of provocative language, incitement to strife, and the igniting of wars from which they have long suffered and paid the price of its curse with their daily sustenance.

Calls for reason, messages advocating the voice of reason, and the elevation of the language of interests continue to strive to avoid further losses caused by the wars of authenticity and the agencies stemming from a renewed obsession with a bygone dream and a miserable idea. Peace will not prevail in the Middle East, and the aspirations of the brotherly Iranian people for security and development will not be realized unless the mullahs abandon their delusions of expansion, exclude the rhetoric of revenge, and listen to the aspirations of a peaceful people whose governments have squandered their wealth on the illusions of devilish dreams.