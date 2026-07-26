أكد وزير النفط والمعادن اليمني الدكتور محمد بامقاء، أن القرارات التي اتخذها مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة والمتعلقة باستئناف تصدير النفط اليمني إستراتيجية وطال انتظارها، باعتبارها تنعكس على اقتصاد الدولة وحياة الشعب. وقال، في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، إن السعودية وقفت إلى جانب الحكومة الشرعية في جميع الجوانب المطلوبة لاستعادة الدولة بكل مقوماتها العسكرية والأمنية والاقتصادية، وهو ما لن ينساه الشعب اليمني على مدى التاريخ. وأشار إلى أن دعم السعودية المالي والتنموي وبإشراف من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن برئاسة المشرف العام السفير محمد آل جابر، ساهم بشكل أساسي في استمرار عمل المؤسسات وصرف الرواتب ودعم قطاع الكهرباء من خلال توفير المشتقات اللازمة لتشغيل المحطات. وتطرق وزير النفط اليمني إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:

• كيف تنظرون إلى القرارات التي اتخذها مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية المتعلقة باستئناف تصدير النفط؟

•• تعتبر قرارات إستراتيجية مهمة تأخرت كثيراً وطال انتظارها، وكان لها أثر إيجابي لدى الشعب، حيث استعادت جزءاً كبيراً من الأمل المفقود وستغير المعادلة الاقتصادية إلى الأفضل بإذن الله.

استئناف تصدير النفط

• ما هي انعكاسات مثل هذه القرارات على اقتصاد اليمن وكل ما يتعلق بالخدمات التي تلامس هموم المواطن؟

•• بالطبع سيكون لها انعكاس إيجابي على الاقتصاد والخدمات كما كانت من قبل؛ كون ميزانية الدولة تعتمد في خططها الاستثمارية ونفقات تشغيل مؤسساتها ودفع رواتب الموظفين في الجمهورية على هذا المورد وهو تصدير النفط بنسبة تصل إلى ٧٥%؜ من إجمالي اعتماداتها، إلا أن الاعتداءات الحوثية في أكتوبر ٢٠٢٢، تسببت في إيقاف التصدير حتى يومنا هذا، إضافة إلى التهديدات المستمرة في هذا الشأن. ودعم الإخوة الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية المالي والتنموي وبإشراف البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن برئاسة المشرف العام السفير محمد آل جابر، ساهم بشكل أساسي في استمرار عمل المؤسسات وصرف الرواتب ودعم قطاع الكهرباء من خلال توفير المشتقات اللازمة لتشغيل المحطات.. لهذا قررت قيادة الدولة استئناف التصدير بكل الوسائل الممكنة لإنقاذ البلد وصرف رواتب جميع الموظفين في الجمهورية وهي مسؤولية الدولة.

إجراءات واحتياطات أمنية ضامنة

• ما مدى الثقة في عدم حدوث أي تهديد يستهدف المنشآت النفطية، وفي حال وقوع طارئ – لا قدّر الله – ما الإجراءات التي قد تتخذها الحكومة اليمنية للتعامل معه؟

•• نحن واثقون ومطمئنون في قرارات رئيس مجلس القيادة أكثر من اطمئناننا مما سيحدث؛ وذلك لثقتنا بأنه لم يتم الإقدام على هذا القرار إلا بعد اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات والاحتياطات الأمنية الضامنة لحماية جميع منشآت ومقدرات البلد، ونحن سنقوم بدورنا الفني بتنفيذ القرار الإستراتيجي الذي اتخذه رئيس مجلس القيادة.

• ما هي الضمانات أو العوامل المساعدة في تحقيق مثل هذه النتائج المرجوة؟

•• هناك ضمانات وإجراءات تم اتخاذها برعاية رئيس الوزراء لتحقيق الهدف واستعادة زمام الأمور وبالطبع النتائج ستكون جيدة جداً.

• ما مستوى التنسيق القائم مع المملكة العربية السعودية في هذه الخطوة وغيرها من المبادرات التي تهدف إلى دعم الحكومة اليمنية وخدمة مصالح الشعب؟

•• كما أشرنا بأن مستوى التنسيق عالٍ جداً في جميع الجوانب التي تهم الدولة والشعب اليمني وبما يحقق آماله وتطلعاته التي طال انتظارها.

وقفة سعودية في جميع الجوانب

• كيف تنظرون إلى مستوى التنسيق بين السعودية واليمن في مختلف المجالات العسكرية والأمنية والاقتصادية؟

•• الإخوة الأشقاء في السعودية واقفون إلى جانب الحكومة الشرعية في جميع الجوانب المتطلبة لاستعادة الدولة بكل مقوماتها العسكرية والأمنية والاقتصادية، ونحن مدينون لهم بهذا الجميل الذي لن ينساه الشعب اليمني مدى التاريخ.

دعم البرنامج السعودي للتنمية

• ماذا عن التعاون مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في تنفيذ المشاريع الحيوية؟

•• البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لا ينتظر من يتكلم عنه؛ لأن الخطوات التي اتخذها أصبحت مشاريع على الأرض تتكلم عن نفسها، ونشكرهم على جهودهم ودعمهم السخي.

• كيف تنظرون للمستقبل في ظل هذه الخطوات المتقدمة التي اتخذها مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية؟

•• هذه الخطوات التي تم اتخاذها تعتبر خطوات إستراتيجية غير عادية ولم تخطُ الشرعية منذ العام 2015 مثل هذه الخطوات، ولهذا السبب أصبحت النظرة المستقبلية لنا وللشعب نظرة تفاؤلية نتمنى أن تتكلل بالنجاح.