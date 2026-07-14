طالب عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عاصم المدخلي وزارة الصحة بحوكمة وتسريع الإحالات الطبية من المناطق إلى المستشفيات المرجعية في المدن بفاعلية؛ لأن بعض الإحالات تتوقف على توفر سرير طبي. وأكّد في مداخلته أهمية إيجاد آلية ذاتية للتنسيق بين خدمات الإخلاء الطبي والمنشآت الصحية وفق إجراءات تضمن سرعة الاستجابة وقياس رضا المريض المستفيد وأسرته.
كما تطلّع إلى تفعيل تطبيق الملف الصحي الموحّد وربطه بكافة القطاعات الصحية في السعودية بما يخفف العبء على المواطنين والمقيمين. ودعا إلى تطوير وأتمتة برنامج الزيارة المنزلية لكبار السن ومن في حكمهم ممن تنطبق عليه إجراءات ومعايير تقديم الخدمة الطبية المنزلية، وتخصيص وجهة ومسار مستقل يضمن سرعة وسهولة الوصول وجودة تقديم الخدمة من خلال كوادر مؤهلة مع التنسيق والمتابعة لكافة الإجراءات الطبية اللاحقة بما في ذلك التنسيق لخدمة الطب الاتصالي وقياس رضا المريض المستفيد أو أسرته. ولفت إلى تعثر بعض المشاريع الصحية في بعض المناطق. وطالب المدخلي بإلغاء بعض المشاريع رغم الحاجة الماسة إليها في نطاق المحافظات، إضافة إلى أن بعض المستشفيات التي اكتمل إنشاؤها لم تُشغل بكامل طاقتها السريرية والبعض لا يزال يعاني من نقص في التجهيزات والمعدات الطبية اللازمة. وتساءل عن سبب ندرة المستشفيات الخاصة في بعض المناطق، مطالباً بوضع خطة مُزمنة لاستكمال المشاريع بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، لما لإنجازها من أثر في رفع كفاءة الخدمات الصحية في مختلف المناطق وتخفيف الضغط والإحالة على المستشفيات المرجعية في المدن الرئيسة، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تحسين جودة الحياة.