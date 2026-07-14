Member of the Shura Council, Dr. Asim Al-Mudhkhali, called on the Ministry of Health to govern and expedite medical referrals from regions to reference hospitals in cities effectively; as some referrals depend on the availability of a medical bed. He emphasized the importance of establishing a self-coordination mechanism between medical evacuation services and health facilities according to procedures that ensure rapid response and measure the satisfaction of the benefiting patient and their family.

He also looked forward to activating the unified health file application and linking it with all health sectors in Saudi Arabia to alleviate the burden on citizens and residents. He called for the development and automation of the home visit program for the elderly and those in similar situations who meet the procedures and criteria for providing home medical services, and for allocating a separate destination and pathway that ensures speed and ease of access and quality of service delivery through qualified staff, along with coordination and follow-up on all subsequent medical procedures, including coordination for telemedicine services and measuring the satisfaction of the benefiting patient or their family. He pointed out the stagnation of some health projects in certain areas. Al-Mudhkhali demanded the cancellation of some projects despite the urgent need for them within the provinces, in addition to the fact that some hospitals that have been completed are not operating at full bed capacity, and some still suffer from a lack of necessary medical equipment and supplies. He questioned the reason for the scarcity of private hospitals in some areas, calling for a chronic plan to complete projects in coordination with the relevant authorities, as their completion would have an impact on improving the efficiency of health services in various regions and alleviating pressure and referrals to reference hospitals in major cities, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in improving the quality of life.