عقد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة، بحضور محافظ هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية المهندس هيثم العوهلي، سلسلة من الاجتماعات مع عدد من القيادات الحكومية والتنفيذية في العاصمة الصينية بكين؛ لتعزيز الشراكة السعودية الصينية وتوسيع آفاق التعاون في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي والتقنيات المتقدمة والفضاء، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

واجتمع مع وزير الصناعة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات في جمهورية الصين الشعبية لي ليتشنغ، لمناقشة توسيع الشراكة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي والتقنيات الناشئة، وتوطين التقنيات المتقدمة، وتعزيز المبادرات المشتركة في مجالات الاتصالات والتصنيع المتقدم والابتكار.

وفي قطاع الفضاء، اجتمع السواحة، رئيس مجلس إدارة وكالة الفضاء السعودية، مع رئيس المجموعة الصينية لعلوم وتقنية الفضاء (CASC) تشو جيه، لتعزيز التعاون في توطين تقنيات الفضاء، وتطوير القدرات الوطنية في تصنيع الأقمار الصناعية، ونقل المعرفة، بما يدعم نمو قطاع الفضاء في المملكة.

واجتمع مع المؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة شركة Meituan وانغ شينغ، لمناقشة التعاون في توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في الخدمات الرقمية، وتطوير حلول اللوجستيات الذكية وتطبيقات المدن الذكية، بما يدعم الابتكار وتبنّي التقنيات الناشئة في المملكة.

وتأتي هذه الاجتماعات ضمن جهود المملكة لتعزيز شراكاتها الدولية في مجالات التقنية والفضاء، وتوسيع مسارات التعاون في التقنيات المتقدمة، بما يسهم في بناء القدرات الوطنية وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الرقمي للمملكة.