عقد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة، بحضور محافظ هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية المهندس هيثم العوهلي، سلسلة من الاجتماعات مع عدد من القيادات الحكومية والتنفيذية في العاصمة الصينية بكين؛ لتعزيز الشراكة السعودية الصينية وتوسيع آفاق التعاون في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي والتقنيات المتقدمة والفضاء، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
واجتمع مع وزير الصناعة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات في جمهورية الصين الشعبية لي ليتشنغ، لمناقشة توسيع الشراكة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي والتقنيات الناشئة، وتوطين التقنيات المتقدمة، وتعزيز المبادرات المشتركة في مجالات الاتصالات والتصنيع المتقدم والابتكار.
وفي قطاع الفضاء، اجتمع السواحة، رئيس مجلس إدارة وكالة الفضاء السعودية، مع رئيس المجموعة الصينية لعلوم وتقنية الفضاء (CASC) تشو جيه، لتعزيز التعاون في توطين تقنيات الفضاء، وتطوير القدرات الوطنية في تصنيع الأقمار الصناعية، ونقل المعرفة، بما يدعم نمو قطاع الفضاء في المملكة.
واجتمع مع المؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة شركة Meituan وانغ شينغ، لمناقشة التعاون في توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في الخدمات الرقمية، وتطوير حلول اللوجستيات الذكية وتطبيقات المدن الذكية، بما يدعم الابتكار وتبنّي التقنيات الناشئة في المملكة.
وتأتي هذه الاجتماعات ضمن جهود المملكة لتعزيز شراكاتها الدولية في مجالات التقنية والفضاء، وتوسيع مسارات التعاون في التقنيات المتقدمة، بما يسهم في بناء القدرات الوطنية وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصاد الرقمي للمملكة.
The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, held a series of meetings with several government and executive leaders in the Chinese capital, Beijing, in the presence of the Governor of the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, Engineer Haitham Al-Owaili; to enhance the Saudi-Chinese partnership and expand cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital economy, advanced technologies, and space, in support of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
He met with the Minister of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, Li Yicheng, to discuss expanding the partnership in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, emerging technologies, localizing advanced technologies, and enhancing joint initiatives in the fields of communications, advanced manufacturing, and innovation.
In the space sector, Al-Swaha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Agency, met with the President of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Zhou Jian, to enhance cooperation in localizing space technologies, developing national capabilities in satellite manufacturing, and knowledge transfer, which supports the growth of the space sector in the Kingdom.
He also met with the founder and Chairman of the Board of Meituan, Wang Xing, to discuss cooperation in employing artificial intelligence in digital services, developing smart logistics solutions and smart city applications, which supports innovation and the adoption of emerging technologies in the Kingdom.
These meetings are part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its international partnerships in the fields of technology and space, and to expand cooperation pathways in advanced technologies, contributing to building national capabilities and enhancing the competitiveness of the Kingdom's digital economy.