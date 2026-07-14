The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, held a series of meetings with several government and executive leaders in the Chinese capital, Beijing, in the presence of the Governor of the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority, Engineer Haitham Al-Owaili; to enhance the Saudi-Chinese partnership and expand cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital economy, advanced technologies, and space, in support of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

He met with the Minister of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, Li Yicheng, to discuss expanding the partnership in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, emerging technologies, localizing advanced technologies, and enhancing joint initiatives in the fields of communications, advanced manufacturing, and innovation.

In the space sector, Al-Swaha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Agency, met with the President of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Zhou Jian, to enhance cooperation in localizing space technologies, developing national capabilities in satellite manufacturing, and knowledge transfer, which supports the growth of the space sector in the Kingdom.

He also met with the founder and Chairman of the Board of Meituan, Wang Xing, to discuss cooperation in employing artificial intelligence in digital services, developing smart logistics solutions and smart city applications, which supports innovation and the adoption of emerging technologies in the Kingdom.

These meetings are part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its international partnerships in the fields of technology and space, and to expand cooperation pathways in advanced technologies, contributing to building national capabilities and enhancing the competitiveness of the Kingdom's digital economy.