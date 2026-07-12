Under the patronage of the Minister of Energy, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the ministry celebrated today the graduation of scholars from the industrial sector within the "Waed" track of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to empower national talents and enhance the alignment of scholarship outcomes with the needs of the industrial and mining sectors, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan.

The ceremony witnessed the honoring of (69) male and female graduates who completed the employment-oriented scholarship programs, alongside the recognition of the companies "Seer" and "Marafiq" for their partnership with the Ministries of Industry and Mineral Resources and Education in implementing these specialized programs, which aim to qualify national talents in promising industrial and technical disciplines, enabling them to make an impact on the future of the industry and mining.

During the ceremony, the ministry signed (8) new agreements with several national companies to provide (221) job opportunities through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program (Waed track), contributing to attracting and qualifying national talents, and enhancing the participation of the private sector in developing human capabilities, thereby increasing the efficiency of the industrial and mining sectors.

The "Waed" track is one of the specialized pathways that enhances the alignment between educational outcomes and labor market needs, extending the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Education, and the private sector, to prepare qualified national cadres equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to keep pace with industrial transformations and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The ministry's celebration of the graduates of the "Waed" track reaffirms its commitment to investing in the development of human capabilities and strengthening partnerships with the private sector, contributing to the preparation of young national talents to lead the future of the industrial and mining sectors.