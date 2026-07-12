برعاية وزير الطاقة وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، احتفت الوزارة اليوم بتخريج المبتعثين من القطاع الصناعي ضمن مسار «واعد» التابع لبرنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث، في إطار جهود الوزارة المستمرة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز مواءمة مخرجات الابتعاث مع حاجات قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، بحضور وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان.

وشهد الحفل تكريم 69 خريجاً وخريجة ممن أكملوا برامج الابتعاث المبتدئ بالتوظيف.

ووقّعت الوزارة خلال الحفل 8 اتفاقيات جديدة مع عدد من الشركات الوطنية، لتوفير 221 فرصة وظيفية من خلال برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث (مسار واعد)، بما يسهم في استقطاب وتأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في تطوير القدرات البشرية، بما يرفع كفاءة قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين.

ويعد «واعد» من المسارات النوعية التي تعزّز المواءمة بين مخرجات التعليم وحاجات سوق العمل، ويأتي امتداداً للشراكة الإستراتيجية بين وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية ووزارة التعليم والقطاع الخاص، لإعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة تمتلك المهارات والمعارف اللازمة لمواكبة التحولات الصناعية، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

ويأتي احتفاء الوزارة بخريجي مسار «واعد»؛ تأكيداً لالتزامها بالاستثمار في تنمية القدرات البشرية، وتعزيز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، بما يسهم في إعداد كفاءات وطنية شابة تقود مستقبل قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين.