برعاية وزير الطاقة وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، احتفت الوزارة اليوم بتخريج المبتعثين من القطاع الصناعي ضمن مسار «واعد» التابع لبرنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث، في إطار جهود الوزارة المستمرة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز مواءمة مخرجات الابتعاث مع حاجات قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين، بحضور وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان.
وشهد الحفل تكريم 69 خريجاً وخريجة ممن أكملوا برامج الابتعاث المبتدئ بالتوظيف.
ووقّعت الوزارة خلال الحفل 8 اتفاقيات جديدة مع عدد من الشركات الوطنية، لتوفير 221 فرصة وظيفية من خلال برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث (مسار واعد)، بما يسهم في استقطاب وتأهيل الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في تطوير القدرات البشرية، بما يرفع كفاءة قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين.
ويعد «واعد» من المسارات النوعية التي تعزّز المواءمة بين مخرجات التعليم وحاجات سوق العمل، ويأتي امتداداً للشراكة الإستراتيجية بين وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية ووزارة التعليم والقطاع الخاص، لإعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة تمتلك المهارات والمعارف اللازمة لمواكبة التحولات الصناعية، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
ويأتي احتفاء الوزارة بخريجي مسار «واعد»؛ تأكيداً لالتزامها بالاستثمار في تنمية القدرات البشرية، وتعزيز الشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، بما يسهم في إعداد كفاءات وطنية شابة تقود مستقبل قطاعي الصناعة والتعدين.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Energy, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the ministry celebrated today the graduation of scholars from the industrial sector within the "Waed" track of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to empower national talents and enhance the alignment of scholarship outcomes with the needs of the industrial and mining sectors, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan.
The ceremony witnessed the honoring of (69) male and female graduates who completed the employment-oriented scholarship programs, alongside the recognition of the companies "Seer" and "Marafiq" for their partnership with the Ministries of Industry and Mineral Resources and Education in implementing these specialized programs, which aim to qualify national talents in promising industrial and technical disciplines, enabling them to make an impact on the future of the industry and mining.
During the ceremony, the ministry signed (8) new agreements with several national companies to provide (221) job opportunities through the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program (Waed track), contributing to attracting and qualifying national talents, and enhancing the participation of the private sector in developing human capabilities, thereby increasing the efficiency of the industrial and mining sectors.
The "Waed" track is one of the specialized pathways that enhances the alignment between educational outcomes and labor market needs, extending the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Education, and the private sector, to prepare qualified national cadres equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to keep pace with industrial transformations and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The ministry's celebration of the graduates of the "Waed" track reaffirms its commitment to investing in the development of human capabilities and strengthening partnerships with the private sector, contributing to the preparation of young national talents to lead the future of the industrial and mining sectors.