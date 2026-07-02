The Kingdom emphasized its steadfast support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), considering it a vital lifeline in providing education, healthcare, and humanitarian relief services to millions of Palestinian refugees, affirming that the role played by the agency cannot be replaced or dispensed with.

This was stated in the speech of the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, during his chairing of the General Assembly meeting for the pledging conference for the "UNRWA".

Al-Wasil clarified that the Kingdom is one of the largest supporters of the agency, stemming from its belief in the vital role it plays in alleviating the suffering of Palestinian refugees, reiterating the Kingdom's firm commitment to support the agency and assist the Palestinian people.

He warned that targeting "UNRWA" is part of attempts to liquidate the issue of Palestinian refugees outside the framework of international law, stressing that the financial crisis facing the agency threatens its ability to continue performing its essential tasks, and calling on the international community to take urgent action to bridge the funding gap and ensure the continuity of its vital services. Al-Wasil noted that the Kingdom has allocated financial aid to support the implementation of developmental and humanitarian projects through "UNRWA", enhancing its ability to respond to the increasing needs of Palestinian refugees, and affirming the Kingdom's ongoing approach to support humanitarian and relief issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.