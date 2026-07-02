شدّدت المملكة على دعمها الراسخ لوكالة الأمم المتحدة لإغاثة وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (الأونروا)، باعتبارها شرياناً أساسياً في تقديم خدمات التعليم والرعاية الصحية والإغاثة الإنسانية لملايين اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، مؤكدة على أن الدور الذي تضطلع به الوكالة لا يمكن استبداله أو الاستغناء عنه.

جاء ذلك في كلمة المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة، السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، خلال ترؤسه اجتماع الجمعية العامة لمؤتمر التعهدات الخاص بوكالة «الأونروا».

وأوضح الواصل، أن المملكة تُعد من أكبر الداعمين للوكالة، انطلاقاً من إيمانها بالدور الحيوي الذي تؤديه في التخفيف من معاناة اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، مجدّداً تأكيد التزام المملكة الثابت بدعم الوكالة ومساندة الشعب الفلسطيني.

وحذّر من أن استهداف «الأونروا» يأتي في إطار محاولات لتصفية قضية اللاجئين الفلسطينيين خارج مظلة القانون الدولي، مؤكداً أن الأزمة المالية التي تواجهها الوكالة تهدد قدرتها على مواصلة أداء مهامها الأساسية، وداعياً المجتمع الدولي إلى التحرك العاجل لسد فجوة التمويل وضمان استمرارية خدماتها الحيوية. وأشار الواصل، إلى أن المملكة خصصت مساعدات مالية لدعم تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية وإنسانية عبر وكالة «الأونروا»، بما يعزز قدرتها على الاستجابة للاحتياجات المتزايدة للاجئين الفلسطينيين، ويؤكد نهج المملكة المستمر في دعم القضايا الإنسانية والإغاثية، وفي مقدمتها القضية الفلسطينية.