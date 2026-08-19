كثفت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، جولاتها الميدانية الوقائية بالمنشآت التعليمية، بالتزامن مع عودة الدراسة للعام الدراسي الجديد، للتأكد من كفاءة أنظمة وإجراءات السلامة.

وتشمل الجولات التحقق من تطبيق خطط الإخلاء وتوفر نقاط التجمع، إلى جانب تدريب الكوادر التعليمية على إجراءات السلامة واستخدام أنظمة الإطفاء، بما يعزز سلامة البيئة التعليمية.