كثفت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، جولاتها الميدانية الوقائية بالمنشآت التعليمية، بالتزامن مع عودة الدراسة للعام الدراسي الجديد، للتأكد من كفاءة أنظمة وإجراءات السلامة.
وتشمل الجولات التحقق من تطبيق خطط الإخلاء وتوفر نقاط التجمع، إلى جانب تدريب الكوادر التعليمية على إجراءات السلامة واستخدام أنظمة الإطفاء، بما يعزز سلامة البيئة التعليمية.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has intensified its preventive field tours in educational institutions, coinciding with the return to school for the new academic year, to ensure the efficiency of safety systems and procedures.
The tours include verifying the implementation of evacuation plans and the availability of assembly points, in addition to training educational staff on safety procedures and the use of firefighting systems, which enhances the safety of the educational environment.