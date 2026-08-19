فتح ديوان المظالم التقديم على برنامج التدريب التعاوني للفصل الدراسي الأول، لطلاب وطالبات الجامعات السعودية ومعهد الإدارة العامة، عبر منصة «خبير» الرقمية، بدءاً من اليوم (الأربعاء) وحتى الخميس 27 أغسطس الجاري. ويشمل البرنامج تخصصات الموارد البشرية، وإدارة المواد، والسكرتارية، والشريعة، والأنظمة، والقانون، وأصول الدين، وإدارة الأعمال، والمكتبات، والمحاسبة، والإدارة المالية، والأمن السيبراني، إضافة إلى دبلوم الدراسات القانونية، وذلك في محاكم ديوان المظالم وإداراته بمختلف مناطق المملكة. ويهدف البرنامج إلى تنمية مهارات المتدربين ومعارفهم وخبراتهم العملية، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم لسوق العمل، ودعم الكفاءات الوطنية، إلى جانب تعزيز التعاون مع الجامعات وتفعيل مستهدفات منظومة ديوان المظالم 2030.
The Board of Grievances has opened applications for the cooperative training program for the first semester, for male and female students from Saudi universities and the Institute of Public Administration, through the digital platform "Khabir," starting today (Wednesday) until Thursday, August 27. The program includes specializations in human resources, materials management, secretarial studies, Sharia, systems, law, fundamentals of religion, business administration, libraries, accounting, financial management, and cybersecurity, in addition to a diploma in legal studies, at the courts and departments of the Board of Grievances across various regions of the Kingdom. The program aims to develop the skills, knowledge, and practical experiences of the trainees, enhance their readiness for the labor market, support national competencies, and strengthen cooperation with universities, as well as activate the objectives of the Board of Grievances 2030 system.