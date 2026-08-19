The Board of Grievances has opened applications for the cooperative training program for the first semester, for male and female students from Saudi universities and the Institute of Public Administration, through the digital platform "Khabir," starting today (Wednesday) until Thursday, August 27. The program includes specializations in human resources, materials management, secretarial studies, Sharia, systems, law, fundamentals of religion, business administration, libraries, accounting, financial management, and cybersecurity, in addition to a diploma in legal studies, at the courts and departments of the Board of Grievances across various regions of the Kingdom. The program aims to develop the skills, knowledge, and practical experiences of the trainees, enhance their readiness for the labor market, support national competencies, and strengthen cooperation with universities, as well as activate the objectives of the Board of Grievances 2030 system.