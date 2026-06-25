The Ministry of Health announced the start of targeted health clusters by sending transfer requests for the second batch of employees from the Ministry of Health to the health clusters in Al-Ahsa, Taif, Najran, Hail, Tabuk, the Northern Borders, and Hafr Al-Batin, as part of the completion of the transformation path in the health sector; aiming to build an integrated and efficient health system that focuses on empowering national competencies and enhancing the quality of health services to achieve the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

The clusters clarified that the targeted employees will be able to accept or reject transfer requests within 10 days, starting from Thursday, June 25, 2026, and ending at the close of business on Sunday, July 5, 2026, through the approved channels and procedures, ensuring an organized transfer that preserves employees' rights and enhances their job stability.

The launch of the second batch follows the success achieved in the first phase, which included the transfer of more than 62,000 male and female employees from health and administrative staff, achieving an acceptance rate of 99.9%, reflecting confidence in the institutional transformation path. The holding health authority confirmed that the transfer of staff to health clusters represents a pivotal step in developing the work environment, empowering national competencies, expanding professional development opportunities, and enhancing a culture of performance and excellence, which in turn reflects on improving the efficiency of health services and enhancing the beneficiary experience.

It is noteworthy that the targeted health clusters have conducted a number of communication activities in preparation for this phase, including workshops and interactive meetings with the employees included in the transfer to the seven health clusters, both in-person and remotely. These sessions addressed the procedures related to the transfer phase, employee rights and benefits, professional development opportunities, as well as answering inquiries and discussing the upcoming phase and the role of employees in supporting its success. Additionally, the most frequently asked questions were compiled and included in a FAQ guide containing more than 95 questions and answers; aimed at clarifying procedures and answering employees' inquiries, facilitating their access to information from official sources.

It is worth mentioning that health clusters represent a comprehensive model for providing healthcare in various regions of the Kingdom, through the integration and coordination of service levels around the needs of the beneficiary, enhancing prevention before treatment, facilitating access to services, and improving the quality and efficiency of care to achieve the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030.