صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي بأن ما يتم تداوله عن تعرّض قاعدة الأمير سلطان الجوية بمحافظة الخرج للاستهداف غير صحيح.
وأضاف اللواء المالكي أن إطلاق صافرات الإنذار بمحافظة الخرج فجر اليوم كان إجراءً احترازياً نتيجة إطلاق صاروخ باليستي من اليمن اختفى بالقرب من الحدود، ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لمعرفة تفاصيل هذا الإطلاق.
The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the reports about the targeting of Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj Governorate are not true.
Major General Al-Maliki added that the sounding of sirens in Al-Kharj this morning was a precautionary measure due to the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen that disappeared near the border, and investigations are still ongoing to determine the details of this launch.