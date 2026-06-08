The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the reports about the targeting of Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj Governorate are not true.

Major General Al-Maliki added that the sounding of sirens in Al-Kharj this morning was a precautionary measure due to the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen that disappeared near the border, and investigations are still ongoing to determine the details of this launch.