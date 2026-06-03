تأجيل الحكم في قضية مقتل الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم إلى الخميس

The Crown Court in Cambridge, UK, has just decided to extend the sentencing session in the case of the murder of Saudi student Mohammed Al-Qasim to tomorrow (Thursday), after completing the arguments and listening to the defenses and prosecution's pleas.

The Defense Seeks to Mitigate the Sentence

During the session held today (Wednesday), the defense attorney continued his attempts to mitigate the expected sentence against the convicted individual, relying on a number of legal defenses and circumstances related to the case, while the victim's family and the Saudi community in the UK await the final verdict.

Admission of Possession of a Bladed Weapon and Denial of Murder Charge

The convicted individual admitted during the trial stages to possessing a bladed weapon at the time of the incident, but he did not admit to the murder charge. The trial proceedings concluded with his conviction in the case, leaving the matter of determining the length of the sentence pending the court's decision, which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

Anticipation for the Final Verdict

Those following the case are awaiting the final verdict to be issued by the British court tomorrow (Thursday), after months of investigations and judicial procedures related to the murder of Saudi student Mohammed Al-Qasim, in a case that has garnered widespread attention both inside and outside the Kingdom.