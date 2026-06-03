قررت محكمة التاج في مدينة كامبريدج البريطانية، قبل قليل، تمديد جلسة النطق بالحكم في قضية مقتل الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم إلى يوم غد (الخميس)، بعد استكمال المرافعات والاستماع إلى دفوع الدفاع والادعاء.

تأجيل الحكم في قضية مقتل الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم إلى الخميس

الدفاع يسعى لتخفيف العقوبة

وخلال الجلسة التي عقدت اليوم ( الأربعاء)، واصل محامي الدفاع محاولاته الرامية إلى تخفيف العقوبة المتوقعة بحق المدان، مستنداً إلى عدد من الدفوع القانونية والظروف المرتبطة بالقضية، في وقت تترقب فيه أسرة الضحية والمجتمع السعودي في بريطانيا صدور الحكم النهائي.

إقرار بحيازة سلاح أبيض وإنكار تهمة القتل

وكان المدان قد أقر خلال مراحل المحاكمة بحيازته سلاحاً أبيض وقت الواقعة، إلا أنه لم يقر بتهمة القتل، فيما انتهت إجراءات المحاكمة بإدانته في القضية، لتبقى مسألة تحديد مدة العقوبة بانتظار قرار المحكمة المقرر إعلانه غداً.

ترقب للحكم النهائي

ويترقب متابعو القضية الحكم النهائي الذي سيصدر عن المحكمة البريطانية غدا( الخميس)، بعد أشهر من التحقيقات والإجراءات القضائية المرتبطة بمقتل الطالب السعودي محمد القاسم، في قضية حظيت باهتمام واسع داخل المملكة وخارجها